Christine Davis, CEO of Anointed Assistant Named a Founding Member of Grapevine Giving Circles Network
Jackson, Mississippi entrepreneur works with like-minded people with shared interests and values to connect and pool their donations to make a more significant difference in supporting their community.
Jackson, MS, September 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Christine Davis, CEO of Anointed Assistant, has been named a Founding Member by Grapevine Giving Circles Network, a community designed with giving back to their local community in mind.
As a founding member, Christine will work closely with other members of the Grapevine community to make a meaningful difference for nonprofits in her area. Grapevine is based on the idea that when people pool their resources together, they make the world a better place.
“Anointed Assistant is a Virtual Administrative Business. Supporting Small Businesses and Organizations with Administrative, Content Creation, and social media.”
Today, Christine leverages over seventeen years of experience to provide a specialist’s point-of-view when it comes to administration. content creation and marketing management. She plays a supportive role to various small businesses and organizations in numerous aspects of their business. As an Administrative professional, Christine creates documents and presentations, update and maintain calendars, provides shopping cart and website support for her clients through Anointed Assistant. Christine’s success has led to a piece in Optimal Living Magazine - The Emergence of the Virtual Assistant. She has also been featured as a guest on Blog talk’s Women in Business Radio, where she discussed “Characteristics of a Successful Woman Entrepreneur” and Shekinah women of Beauty television show where she shared her journey of entrepreneurship.
Grapevine believes in being a lasting change that makes a real difference in the world. It is helping a community of friends, family members, neighbors to give back thousands of dollars to nonprofits in our own communities. Grapevine allows its members to do what they can for their community, and the causes that they care about the most.
About Anointed Assistant
Anointed Assistant is a Virtual Administrative Business. Supporting Small Businesses and Organizations with Administrative, Content Creation, and social media.
About Grapevine
Grapevine unites a group of individuals who come together and make donations regularly. This group of individuals then collaborate to decide on a non-profit to donate the total donated amount. For more information about Grapevine, visit us at https://www.grapevine.org/.
Media Contact:
Christine Davis
Anointed Assistant
601-812-9867
Christine@AnointedAssistant.com
As a founding member, Christine will work closely with other members of the Grapevine community to make a meaningful difference for nonprofits in her area. Grapevine is based on the idea that when people pool their resources together, they make the world a better place.
“Anointed Assistant is a Virtual Administrative Business. Supporting Small Businesses and Organizations with Administrative, Content Creation, and social media.”
Today, Christine leverages over seventeen years of experience to provide a specialist’s point-of-view when it comes to administration. content creation and marketing management. She plays a supportive role to various small businesses and organizations in numerous aspects of their business. As an Administrative professional, Christine creates documents and presentations, update and maintain calendars, provides shopping cart and website support for her clients through Anointed Assistant. Christine’s success has led to a piece in Optimal Living Magazine - The Emergence of the Virtual Assistant. She has also been featured as a guest on Blog talk’s Women in Business Radio, where she discussed “Characteristics of a Successful Woman Entrepreneur” and Shekinah women of Beauty television show where she shared her journey of entrepreneurship.
Grapevine believes in being a lasting change that makes a real difference in the world. It is helping a community of friends, family members, neighbors to give back thousands of dollars to nonprofits in our own communities. Grapevine allows its members to do what they can for their community, and the causes that they care about the most.
About Anointed Assistant
Anointed Assistant is a Virtual Administrative Business. Supporting Small Businesses and Organizations with Administrative, Content Creation, and social media.
About Grapevine
Grapevine unites a group of individuals who come together and make donations regularly. This group of individuals then collaborate to decide on a non-profit to donate the total donated amount. For more information about Grapevine, visit us at https://www.grapevine.org/.
Media Contact:
Christine Davis
Anointed Assistant
601-812-9867
Christine@AnointedAssistant.com
Contact
Anointed AssistantContact
Christine Davis
601-812-9867
www.anointedassistant.com
Fax: 601-301-3808
Christine Davis
601-812-9867
www.anointedassistant.com
Fax: 601-301-3808
Categories