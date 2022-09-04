Registration Opens for Energy from Waste Conference 2022
SAE Media Group’s Energy from Waste conference will return to London for its 15th year this December.
London, United Kingdom, September 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SAE Media Group are pleased to announce the return of their Energy from Waste conference, which will return to London for its 15th year on 5 – 6 December 2022.
Waste conference will bring together international waste management operators, developers, bankers, private equity financiers, technology providers and industrial end users for two days of intensive networking, discussing developments that are needed in technology, financing and infrastructure to ensure the solutions are available to fast track the growth of the industry worldwide.
With case studies from the leading Energy from Waste plants within UK and Europe the event will give an overall look into all aspects of running a successful facility. We delve deep into both small scale and large-scale production and understand the benefits and constraints found within both size projects, in addition to finding out how new innovations can maximise value and optimise investment returns.
A focus on how Energy from Waste sits within the UK’s ambition on the road to net zero and how technology within the Carbon capture and storage market coupled with the evolvement and implementation of district heating is an essential part of that journey. With updates on how legislation and policy can stimulate more investment this comprehensive conference remains an essential calendar date for those in the Energy from Waste community.
Interested parties should register by September 30 to take advantage of the £300 early bird discount: http://www.efw-event.com/ASDpr1prcom
Highlights for 2022 Include:
• Witness case studies giving updates on the challenges and opportunities facing Energy from Waste projects in England, Sweden, Norway, Turkey, The Netherlands, Scotland and Poland.
• Learn of the technical challenges of optimising output from energy from waste plants and the compatibility of EFW with CCS and Hydrogen production.
• Determine the trends, innovations and challenges of sustainable financing.
• Uncover how carbon pricing can drive a more circular economy where resource productivity is higher and waste leakage lower.
• Understand the key economics of financing EFW plants and how they differ from other types of renewable generation.
• Gain an in depth understanding of the opportunities that CCS technology has for Energy from Waste industry.
• Discover if the EFW market in the UK is at capacity and where it is heading.
Featured Speakers for 2022 Include:
Conference Chairmen:
Stuart Hayward-Higham, Technical Development Director, SUEZ Recycling and recovery UK
Alban Forster, Infrastructure Sector Lead, Europe, SLR Consulting LTD
Featured Speakers:
Rezzan Neslihan Vural, Finance Director, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality
Thomas Merry, Technical Development Manager, Suez Recycling and Recovery UK
David Cullen, Project Director NLHPP, North London Waste Authority
James Gray, Senior Technical Plant Engineer, Suez Recycling and Recovery UK
Paul Davies, NED, Chair of ESG and CCS Advisor, Viridor
Swen Grossgebauer, Head of Innovation and Proposals, MVV Environment
Jakub Bator, Member of the Management Board, Waste Thermal
Treatment Plant Director, Municipal Holding Company in Krakow
Robert Corijn, Marketing Manager, Attero
Julia Safi Ullina, Investment Manager, IONA CAPITAL
Michael Ware, Senior, Green Giraffe
Energy from Waste 2021
1st – 2nd December 2021
London, United Kingdom
Sponsored by Afry, Dalkia Wastenergy, Meldgaard, Rock Solid Processing, Novalux Energy, Tidy Planet, Turboden, Valmet & VFE
For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
