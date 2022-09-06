Orr & Reno Announces Addition of Estate and Trust Lawyers (Flood, Sheehan & Tobin, PPLC)
Concord, NH, September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Orr & Reno is pleased to announce the addition of esteemed trust and estate lawyers, Ann Meissner Flood, Virginia Symmes Sheehan, Laura E. Tobin, and Marcia Hennelly Moran, formerly of Flood, Sheehan & Tobin, PPLC. Each of these attorneys possesses more than 30 years of experience in the areas of estate planning, and estate and trust administration.
“For a number of years, our strategy has focused on finding the right group of lawyers to help us rebuild our estate planning group. Flood, Sheehan & Tobin has always been atop our list, sharing our culture and our goal of commitment to clients, colleagues, and community,” says Orr & Reno President Peter Burger.
Attorneys Flood, Sheehan and Tobin join Orr & Reno as shareholders. They will continue to serve clients in the areas of estate planning, estate (probate) and trust administration, succession planning for family businesses, gift, estate and generation-skipping transfer tax planning, guardianships, special needs trusts, and elder law. Marcia Moran, who works primarily on trust administration, largely in the charitable grant-making area, joins the firm as “Of Counsel.”
About Orr & Reno
The trusted attorneys at Orr & Reno have been bringing sound judgment and a practical approach to New England’s legal challenges for over 75 years. One of New Hampshire's most respected law firms, Orr & Reno is a full-service commercial law firm serving clients in business, education, energy, health care, insurance, media, real estate, religious and nonprofit organizations, telecommunications and more. Orr & Reno was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Concord, NH. To learn more, visit www.orr-reno.com
Categories