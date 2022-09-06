TalentView Launches B2B Contact Database 100% Focused on Human Resources
TalentView is the first B2B contact database to be 100% focused on HR and Learning leaders. With more than 300,000 contacts, the TalentView platform can be utilized to find qualified HR & Learning Leaders looking for learning and training services.
Franklin, TN, September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- OutboundView.com has launched TalentView, the first B2B contact database to be 100% focused on HR, Learning, and all the major HR job functions.
Through years of outreach to HR leaders they found major issues finding correct contact information (phone numbers, email addresses, LinkedIn profiles) and accurate job titles. They also found B2B contact databases tough to use and cumbersome to use. When they built TalentView the goal was to make an easy to use system with extremely accurate information.
Key highlights about the TalentView platform include:
- 300K+ HR/Learning Leaders With Validated Email, Phone, and LinkedIn Information.
- Key Learning Job Titles Include Leadership Development, Learning, Training, Organizational Development, Instructional Design, E-Learning, etc.
- Intent Data on 100+ HR/Learning Technology and Service Categories.
- 95%+ Email Accuracy & Direct/Mobile Phone Information on 40% of the Database.
- Unlimited Credits Per User.
The goal of Talentview is to provide companies targeting HR the sales intelligence needed to find more qualified opportunities.
About OutboundView
OutboundView is an outbound lead generation agency focused on companies that sell to HR. They help design and implement outbound marketing campaigns with the goal of finding more qualified sales opportunities.
Blake Johnston
402-617-9581
www.talentview.co
