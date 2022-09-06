JayZoMon Dark Myth Releases Nu Wave Rights
Nu Wave Comix Founder Finds Loophole to get rights back.
Apple Valley, CA, September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC. has announced that they are returning the copyrights of Nu Wave Comix and various other comic book titles back to the founder, Randolph R. Lofgren.
Initially, the rights were purchased from a third-party company that was believed to be the legal owners of the brand name New Wave Comix and its comic book titles. Under Dark Myth ownership, New Wave Comix has undergone multiple incarnations. The 2018 version sees Lofgren's return as Editor in Chief and the most recent rebranding of Nu Wave Comix as a Creator Owned publishing house and had plans of reboots of all the original titles.
In a video message sent to the staff and creators for the Nu Wave division by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David K. Montoya explained in detail exactly how the founder got the brand rights back as the original transaction was done with a minor and made that particular and the 2000 purchase null and void.
The Company reached out with an offer, but terms could not be agreed upon at the time, which led The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company to return the rights.
"The loss of Nu Wave stings, and more importantly, the people who were building it. Especially the drive and energy of John Kotsis, who championed Nu Wave," said Walter G. Esselman, President of The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC. "We wish them all the best, and I hope that one day our work will sit side-by-side on the comic book stands."
The creators who had signed under the publishing house have all decided to leave as well; the division head, managing editor John Kotsis, declined to be transferred to a different division and decided to pursue his own creative interests.
As of this time, The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company has no interest in re-entering talks with the Founder of Nu Wave for a possible re-acquisition of brand rights.
About The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company
The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC., is an independent global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most diverse content and brands across literature, online, and streaming podcasts. The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC is available in most countries and territories. With a straightforward goal to entertain audiences worldwide through its unique brands and products, including Dark Myth Publications, Dark Myth Comics, JayZoModcast, and others. For more information, please visit www.thejayzomondarkmythcompany.com.
Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the conditions of the markets for the Internet, entertainment, and licensed merchandise, acceptance of the Company's subsidiaries, media, and merchandise within those markets, and other risks and factors identified in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated.
Initially, the rights were purchased from a third-party company that was believed to be the legal owners of the brand name New Wave Comix and its comic book titles. Under Dark Myth ownership, New Wave Comix has undergone multiple incarnations. The 2018 version sees Lofgren's return as Editor in Chief and the most recent rebranding of Nu Wave Comix as a Creator Owned publishing house and had plans of reboots of all the original titles.
In a video message sent to the staff and creators for the Nu Wave division by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David K. Montoya explained in detail exactly how the founder got the brand rights back as the original transaction was done with a minor and made that particular and the 2000 purchase null and void.
The Company reached out with an offer, but terms could not be agreed upon at the time, which led The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company to return the rights.
"The loss of Nu Wave stings, and more importantly, the people who were building it. Especially the drive and energy of John Kotsis, who championed Nu Wave," said Walter G. Esselman, President of The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC. "We wish them all the best, and I hope that one day our work will sit side-by-side on the comic book stands."
The creators who had signed under the publishing house have all decided to leave as well; the division head, managing editor John Kotsis, declined to be transferred to a different division and decided to pursue his own creative interests.
As of this time, The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company has no interest in re-entering talks with the Founder of Nu Wave for a possible re-acquisition of brand rights.
About The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company
The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC., is an independent global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most diverse content and brands across literature, online, and streaming podcasts. The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC is available in most countries and territories. With a straightforward goal to entertain audiences worldwide through its unique brands and products, including Dark Myth Publications, Dark Myth Comics, JayZoModcast, and others. For more information, please visit www.thejayzomondarkmythcompany.com.
Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the conditions of the markets for the Internet, entertainment, and licensed merchandise, acceptance of the Company's subsidiaries, media, and merchandise within those markets, and other risks and factors identified in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated.
Contact
The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC.Contact
CW Winter
760-553-6906
https://www.thejayzomondarkmythcompany.com/
CW Winter
760-553-6906
https://www.thejayzomondarkmythcompany.com/
Categories