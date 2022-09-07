Jordan Chancey of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award
Bradenton, FL, September 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jordan Chancey, a Broker-Associate with RE/MAX Alliance Group, has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during their career.
“Once again, Jordan has been recognized for his outstanding performance,” said Peter Crowley, Broker and Co-Owner of RE/MAX Alliance Group. “We’re extremely proud of his accomplishments.”
Chancey joined RE/MAX Alliance Group in 2017 in the Bradenton office and quickly earned the Rising Star Award. As a sixth generation Florida Gulf Coast resident and 15-year real estate professional, he brings extensive market knowledge and real estate expertise, specializing in residential, commercial and land.
He has been named a “Realtor to Watch Under 40” by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee and its Young Professional Network (YPN).
Chancey’s commitment to professionalism is reflected in his numerous past designations, including Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Certified Waterfront Specialist (CWS), Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE), Accredited Commercial Professional (ACP), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Certified Professional Property Manager (CPPM).
He is president of the Palmetto Historical Commission and supports All Children’s Hospital, Children’s Dream Fund, American Heart Association and Downtown Ministries Bradenton. The RE/MAX Alliance Group Bradenton office is located at 3007 Manatee Avenue West. Chancey can be reached at (941) 545-8816.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
“Once again, Jordan has been recognized for his outstanding performance,” said Peter Crowley, Broker and Co-Owner of RE/MAX Alliance Group. “We’re extremely proud of his accomplishments.”
Chancey joined RE/MAX Alliance Group in 2017 in the Bradenton office and quickly earned the Rising Star Award. As a sixth generation Florida Gulf Coast resident and 15-year real estate professional, he brings extensive market knowledge and real estate expertise, specializing in residential, commercial and land.
He has been named a “Realtor to Watch Under 40” by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee and its Young Professional Network (YPN).
Chancey’s commitment to professionalism is reflected in his numerous past designations, including Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Certified Waterfront Specialist (CWS), Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE), Accredited Commercial Professional (ACP), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Certified Professional Property Manager (CPPM).
He is president of the Palmetto Historical Commission and supports All Children’s Hospital, Children’s Dream Fund, American Heart Association and Downtown Ministries Bradenton. The RE/MAX Alliance Group Bradenton office is located at 3007 Manatee Avenue West. Chancey can be reached at (941) 545-8816.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Categories