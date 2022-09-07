FOODINJOY Reigns Victorious in the Prestigious 2022 MUSE Creative Awards
London, United Kingdom, September 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FOODINJOY, the UK-based smart aggregation platform making food shopping and cooking intuitive and at fingertips to digital consumers, today announced it had won MUSE Creative Awards for its recently launched mobile app. The company’s futuristic strategy and bold vision has received top honours in the App - Food and Grocery category.
The Season 2 winners for the 2022 MUSE Creative and Design Awards had been officially announced by the International Awards Associate (IAA). With well over 6,000 entries received from across the world, the MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards resumed their mission to honour creative and design professionals’ excellence.
For this competitive season, FOODINJOY walks away with the App of the Year, Gold award in the competition. “It’s an honour to be named the winner of MUSE Award for our mobile app, launched earlier in 2022. This was a truly team effort and the award will definitely boost the morale,” said Joydeep Pal, Founder and CEO, FOODINJOY Ltd. “As we continue in our journey to reimagine the food and grocery shopping, helping the consumers maintain a better life amidst the growing cost of living crisis remains a key priority.”
The MUSE Awards is a series of competitions hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), an organization that has continuously strived to honour creatives and designers for their excellence, regardless of their background or experience in the field.
By inviting industry professionals to serve as the competition’s jury, IAA upheld their standards of impartiality and enforced industry standards as their assessment criteria. Each entry was judged using category-relevant industry standards. Blind judging was also employed to enforce impartiality. Under this approach, entries were evaluated on their own without comparison to others. These measures were in place as IAA believes that all works that gain recognition should do so based on their own merits. The MUSE Awards received entries with names of prominent organizations from all over the world including familiar names such as Clarks Originals, Clinique, DHL, Disney, The Ritz-Carlton, l and Oxford Nanopore Technologies amongst others.
About FOODINJOY
FOODINJOY remains steadfast in bringing the world of food shopping and cooking at fingertips to our today’s digital consumers. It should no longer involve tireless mystery shopping and cumbersome recipes. We are on a mission to enable sustainable retail in the process.
At FOODINJOY, we are on a mission to improve the quality of life on Earth by solving one problem at a time. We are trying to reimagine food shopping and cooking for today’s digital consumers and enable sustainable retail in the food and drinks sector. The app helps to save money by providing offers information on 50,000+ grocery products and where to shop in the locality across UK. It also has a selection of over 3500+ curated recipes by easy-to-select filters and ingredients. In addition, the app helps track your daily steps without the need of any smartphone to boost fitness and reduce carbon footprint.
We are all about empowerment and sustainability. Empower to innovate, to choose, and to have long lasting impact. We are all in this journey together, as we grow and reach our full potential.
Our business model is endorsed by the University of Manchester and NatWest Pre-Accelerator. Recently, we also scooped Platinum award (Creativity and Design) at prestigious 2021 AVA Digital Awards.
For more information, visit our website foodinjoy.co.uk and follow "FOODINJOY" on social media.
Contact
Joydeep Pal
(+44) 7771090329
foodinjoy.co.uk
