Rick Mantei Gives Incentive Flight to Naval Pilot’s Fiancée
Rick Mantei recently gave an incentive flight to Katherine Almeida at Owens Field in Columbia, South Carolina. Katherine's fiancé is set to begin his training as a naval pilot some time next month.
Columbia, SC, September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rick Mantei and Cola Wealth Advisors continue to honor our nation’s servicemen and servicewomen in a big way. Recently, Rick gave an incentive flight to Katherine Almeida at Owens Field. Katherine stands faithfully by the side of her fiancé, a naval pilot who is set to begin his training within the next 18 months. She was overjoyed by the flight as she was able to go up in the air and experience some of what her fiancé loves.
Rick regularly gives out flights in his historic PT-17 Stearman aircraft to support the individuals around him, along with several charities and organizations. After Rick’s 7 years of active duty in the Air Force as a F-4 Phantom instructor pilot, followed by joining SCANG as an F-16 instructor pilot, and earning the Distinguished Flying Cross, it’s no mystery where his ongoing passion to give back to the country and community derives from. Some recent fundraisers that Rick was involved in include Happy Hour Service Center’s Special Olympics Program and the Guns Garin Memorial Foundation.
Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors, a firm whose goal is to provide an unprecedented level of personalized service in helping clients reach their financial goals. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. For more information, please visit https://www.colawealth.com/.
