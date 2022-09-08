Kislak Family Foundation Provides $200,000 to Support Family Literacy
Orlando, FL, September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Recognizing that parents are their children’s first and most important teachers, the Kislak Family Foundation has awarded the Florida Literacy Coalition (FLC) a grant for $200,000 to establish the Florida Family Literacy Initiative.
The focus of this program will be to break the intergenerational cycle of illiteracy and limited education by funding community-based programs that integrate (1) adult basic education/literacy or English as a Second Language (ESL) skills training for parents, (2) age- appropriate educational activities for young children, and (3) interactive literacy activities between parents and children.
“We are proud to support the Florida Literacy Coalition’s efforts to help families improve their opportunities and options today and for generations to come,” says Tom Bartelmo, CEO of the Kislak Family Foundation. “Supporting innovation and leadership in education is a key component of our foundation’s mission and our board members continue to be impressed by the dedicated professionals who guide the coalition, the effectiveness of the programs, and the positive outcomes for the parents and children who participate.”
The grant from the Miami Lakes, Florida, foundation will support 16 local family literacy grants of up to $10,000 over the next two years. The grant application and guidelines will be released statewide by FLC in December 2022.
According to a National Center for Education Statistics study, approximately 24 percent of adults in Florida perform at the lowest literacy level. Children of less-educated parents are much more likely to become low-skilled adults themselves. FLC works with organizations throughout Florida to help adults and families develop critically important English language and literacy skills.
“Family literacy programs go beyond providing childcare so that parents can attend class, they take a holistic approach in which families participate and learn together,” says FLC Executive Director Greg Smith. “We are most grateful to the Kislak Family Foundation for its support of this initiative, which will have a positive impact on many Floridians.”
About the Kislak Family Foundation
The Kislak Family Foundation is a private philanthropic foundation established in 1992 to support leadership and innovation in the fields of education, arts and humanities, animal welfare and environmental preservation, and other charitable endeavors in the United States and abroad. Based in Miami Lakes, Florida, the foundation provides grant funding to a wide range of nonprofit organizations and projects. For more information about the Kislak Family Foundation, visit www.kislakfamilyfoundation.org.
About the Florida Literacy Coalition
Established in 1985, The Florida Literacy Coalition promotes, supports, and advocates for the effective delivery of quality adult and family literacy services in the state of Florida. As a statewide umbrella literacy organization and the host of Florida’s State Literacy Resource Center, FLC provides a range of services to support more than 250 adult education, literacy and family literacy providers throughout Florida. Special emphasis is placed on assisting community- based literacy organizations with their training and program development needs. For more information about the Florida Literacy Coalition, please go to www.floridaliteracy.org.
