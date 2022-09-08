FSSI Splash Joins ANA to Facilitate Brand Growth in the Non-Profit Industry
FSSI Splash joins the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) as a Marketing Services Provider (MSP) to facilitate brand growth.
Santa Ana, CA, September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FSSI Splash has joined the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), with an exclusive Marketing Services Provider (MSP) membership that gives its Direct Mail and Marketing Services division access to industry-leading resources, training, and peer-to-peer collaboration to help drive professional and brand growth – while providing an opportunity to engage with members that use direct marketing services.
ANA members have access to resources to help them become more effective marketers, build stronger brands, be more productive and make an impact within their own communities and industries. Through the ANA Nonprofit Federation, FSSI Splash can connect with non-profit professionals to address their complex print fundraiser needs and how to make campaigns more efficient, personalized and easy-to-manage.
“We believe that companies participating in the ANA are looking for the most modern solutions and ways to continually improve their marketing programs,” said Yolanda Bishop, Senior Strategic Marketing Solutions Manager. “We feel our custom print and digital solutions meet those needs and are excited to get them in front of these forward-thinking companies while having access to the industry’s best resources and expertise.”
With the MSP membership, FSSI Splash has access to content, insights, networking and events that will help keep the division at the forefront of modern marketing. The extensive content library includes playbooks, blogs, podcasts and videos, in addition to B2B resources, such as webinars, continuing education, committee meetings and valuable industry insights.
About FSSI
FSSI is a WBE-certified document outsourcing company that helps businesses maximize their strategic value through highly-customizable print, mail and digital communications. Splash, FSSI’s Direct Mail and Marketing Services division, offers all-inclusive services that include data analysis, list processing, creative design, personalized messaging and in-depth measurement – in addition to advanced marketing automation technologies and strategies.
Learn more about FSSI Splash’s response-driven direct mail capabilities by visiting fssi-splash.com. For business opportunities and inquiries, please contact Yolanda Bishop, Senior Strategic Marketing Solutions Manager at 714.436.3839 or yolandabishop@fssi-ca.com.
ANA members have access to resources to help them become more effective marketers, build stronger brands, be more productive and make an impact within their own communities and industries. Through the ANA Nonprofit Federation, FSSI Splash can connect with non-profit professionals to address their complex print fundraiser needs and how to make campaigns more efficient, personalized and easy-to-manage.
“We believe that companies participating in the ANA are looking for the most modern solutions and ways to continually improve their marketing programs,” said Yolanda Bishop, Senior Strategic Marketing Solutions Manager. “We feel our custom print and digital solutions meet those needs and are excited to get them in front of these forward-thinking companies while having access to the industry’s best resources and expertise.”
With the MSP membership, FSSI Splash has access to content, insights, networking and events that will help keep the division at the forefront of modern marketing. The extensive content library includes playbooks, blogs, podcasts and videos, in addition to B2B resources, such as webinars, continuing education, committee meetings and valuable industry insights.
About FSSI
FSSI is a WBE-certified document outsourcing company that helps businesses maximize their strategic value through highly-customizable print, mail and digital communications. Splash, FSSI’s Direct Mail and Marketing Services division, offers all-inclusive services that include data analysis, list processing, creative design, personalized messaging and in-depth measurement – in addition to advanced marketing automation technologies and strategies.
Learn more about FSSI Splash’s response-driven direct mail capabilities by visiting fssi-splash.com. For business opportunities and inquiries, please contact Yolanda Bishop, Senior Strategic Marketing Solutions Manager at 714.436.3839 or yolandabishop@fssi-ca.com.
Contact
FSSI SplashContact
Yolanda Bishop
(714) 436-3839
https://www.fssi-splash.com
Yolanda Bishop
(714) 436-3839
https://www.fssi-splash.com
Categories