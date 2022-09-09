Accurate Technology ProScale / Mitutoyo SurfTest SmartCable™USB Interface
Advanced Systems and Designs - ASDQMS has just introduced their latest SmartCable™ USB gage interface for the Accurate Technology ProScale / Mitutoyo SurfTest. You can easily send your data to SPC data collection programs.
Chagrin Falls, OH, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Systems and Designs - ASDQMS has just introduced their latest SmartCable™ USB gage interface for the Accurate Technology ProScale / Mitutoyo SurfTest. The new product number is 600-110-USB.
Accurate Technology manufactures ProScale and other linear products based on capacitive encoding, or inductive encoding, technology. They have created a variety of specialized measurement products for woodworking and other industries in the quality control industry.
With the aid of this Advanced Systems & Designs SmartCable™ USB, the Accurate Technology ProScale / Mitutoyo SurfTest will be able to send inspection data as a COM port (or virtual Com Port) to any SPC data collection software program, as well as communication and terminal emulation programs (i.e.HyperTerminal).
This SmartCable™ USB gage interface is able to transmit data in a variety of ways, including read-only, continuous, continuous with delay, disable pushbutton with external command only, and others.
This ASDQMS SmartCable™ USB gage interface will not send data directly to a spreadsheet program such as Excel without using a separate software wedge. Use their SmartCable™ Keyboard 600-110-KB-USB gage interface if you want to easily send data directly to Excel without a complicated software wedge.
Readings can be triggered by pressing the button on the ASDQMS SmartCable™ USB gage interface, depressing a connected footswitch, pressing a data send button on the ProScale, or sending a gage read command from an external computer to the Advanced systems and Designs SmartCable™ USB gage interface.
Easily send your data to SPC data collection programs. Simple to use! Contact Advanced Systems and Designs - ASDQMS for more information.
Contact
Paul Zahuranec
248-370-9919
www.SPCanywhere.com
info@spcanywhere.com
