Charleston ENT & Allergy Welcomes Andrew Pappa, MD
Charleston, SC, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Andrew Pappa comes to Charleston ENT & Allergy enthusiastic to help patients of all ages through the breadth of issues that can arise in the intricate anatomy of the head and neck. His general interest in the specialty and excitement to work closely with other departments fits seamlessly with Charleston ENT and Allergy’s approach to comprehensive care.
Dr. Pappa began his journey to becoming an ENT at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in biomedical engineering. He received his undergraduate degree in 2010; however, he enjoyed patient interaction so much that he continued on to receive his medical degree and complete his residency in Otolaryngology at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
With such a caring nature and interest in continued learning about innovative technology in surgical procedures, Dr. Pappa is a perfect fit for Charleston ENT & Allergy. He has won research awards and contributed articles to publications such as the American Journal of Rhinology & Allergy and Otolaryngology Head Neck Surgery. He has also presented at several state and national professional society meetings. Dr. Pappa is a member of the South Carolina Medical Association and American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.
Family is very important to Dr. Pappa, and he is looking forward to spending quality time with his wife and two sons exploring the Charleston beaches with a fishing pole in hand. Dr. Pappa will see patients throughout the Charleston area, and appointments can be scheduled by calling (843) 766-7103 or requested through the website at charlestonent.com.
Charleston ENT & Allergy has provided high-quality care for residents of the Lowcountry since its founding in 1997. As South Carolina’s largest private otolaryngology practice, our board-certified physicians diagnose and treat patients of all ages with ear, nose, throat, head, and neck conditions. Our approach to superior, comprehensive, and convenient care has allowed the practice to expand from a single office to 14 locations. Specialists in allergy/immunology, audiology, and imaging work together, eliminating the need for multiple appointments. A state-of-the-art surgery center is nationally accredited and has pediatric anesthesiologists as well as a child life specialist on staff to ensure our littlest patients and parents are stress-free while undergoing surgery. An in-house pharmacy allows for quick medication pick-up and gives patients more time to feel better.
