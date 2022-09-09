Former Diplomat Nicholas Michael Joins the Irish American Partnership as Director of Development
Leading transatlantic fundraising organization the Irish American Partnership (the Partnership) today announced the appointment of Nicholas Michael as Director of Development, supporting the New York and Chicago regions.
New York, NY, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Leading transatlantic fundraising organization the Irish American Partnership (the Partnership) today announced the appointment of Nicholas Michael as Director of Development, supporting the New York and Chicago regions. Michael comes to the Partnership from the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) Blood and Transplant organisation, where he served as interim Assistant Director of Strategy.
In his new role, Michael will report directly to Partnership CEO Mary Sugrue and will serve as a member of the management team, effective September 6.
CEO Sugrue said: “Nicholas has a real passion for the Partnership’s mission – investing in Ireland’s future –and will be a tremendous asset in engaging our wonderful supporters and donors. As a former Vice-Consul to the U.S. Midwest, he has had great success in furthering the Republic of Ireland’s strategic goals while promoting Ireland’s economic and diplomatic aims. We welcome him to the Partnership community.”
Prior to his time with the NHS, Michael spent two years as a consultant at leading strategic management consultancy, McKinsey & Co., supporting both private and public sector clients in the US, Ireland, and the UK. This followed a career in Ireland’s diplomatic service, where Michael served in Dublin, Tanzania, and latterly in Chicago as Vice Consul of Ireland to the Midwest.
Michael has also worked with the Irish Georgian Society, Ireland’s leading charity for the protection and study of Ireland’s architectural heritage and decorative arts, serving as a member of their audit and risk committee.
“I’m excited about the Partnership’s focus on supporting young people in Ireland, especially in some of the more disadvantaged areas on the island,” said Michael. “I’ve seen the incredible work of the Partnership and their commitment to achieving positive impact in for local communities. I look forward to connecting our US-based supporters back to Ireland, and drawing a direct line from funder to grassroots impact. My career to date as part of Team Ireland has prepared me well for this new opportunity and I’m proud to join the Irish American Partnership team.”
Nicholas holds a BA in History and German from Trinity College Dublin, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, where he was an Austin Scholar. Nicholas currently resides in New York.
About The Irish American Partnership
Since 1986, the Irish American Partnership has raised more than $50 Million in support of schools and communities across the island of Ireland. The Partnership facilitates this investment in Ireland’s future with 100 cents of every dollar going directly to programs in Ireland. Dedicated to connecting Irish America and friends of Ireland to their Irish heritage through direct giving – the Partnership invests in education, supports peace and reconciliation initiatives in Northern Ireland, funds community organizations, grants university access scholarships, creates education centers for homeless youth, champions Gaelic games, promotes Irish arts, culture, and more, nurturing the next generation of global leaders. The Partnership is a dynamic, grassroots organization that is respected and endorsed by leaders across education, community, and government sectors.
Learn more: www.irishap.org
In his new role, Michael will report directly to Partnership CEO Mary Sugrue and will serve as a member of the management team, effective September 6.
CEO Sugrue said: “Nicholas has a real passion for the Partnership’s mission – investing in Ireland’s future –and will be a tremendous asset in engaging our wonderful supporters and donors. As a former Vice-Consul to the U.S. Midwest, he has had great success in furthering the Republic of Ireland’s strategic goals while promoting Ireland’s economic and diplomatic aims. We welcome him to the Partnership community.”
Prior to his time with the NHS, Michael spent two years as a consultant at leading strategic management consultancy, McKinsey & Co., supporting both private and public sector clients in the US, Ireland, and the UK. This followed a career in Ireland’s diplomatic service, where Michael served in Dublin, Tanzania, and latterly in Chicago as Vice Consul of Ireland to the Midwest.
Michael has also worked with the Irish Georgian Society, Ireland’s leading charity for the protection and study of Ireland’s architectural heritage and decorative arts, serving as a member of their audit and risk committee.
“I’m excited about the Partnership’s focus on supporting young people in Ireland, especially in some of the more disadvantaged areas on the island,” said Michael. “I’ve seen the incredible work of the Partnership and their commitment to achieving positive impact in for local communities. I look forward to connecting our US-based supporters back to Ireland, and drawing a direct line from funder to grassroots impact. My career to date as part of Team Ireland has prepared me well for this new opportunity and I’m proud to join the Irish American Partnership team.”
Nicholas holds a BA in History and German from Trinity College Dublin, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, where he was an Austin Scholar. Nicholas currently resides in New York.
About The Irish American Partnership
Since 1986, the Irish American Partnership has raised more than $50 Million in support of schools and communities across the island of Ireland. The Partnership facilitates this investment in Ireland’s future with 100 cents of every dollar going directly to programs in Ireland. Dedicated to connecting Irish America and friends of Ireland to their Irish heritage through direct giving – the Partnership invests in education, supports peace and reconciliation initiatives in Northern Ireland, funds community organizations, grants university access scholarships, creates education centers for homeless youth, champions Gaelic games, promotes Irish arts, culture, and more, nurturing the next generation of global leaders. The Partnership is a dynamic, grassroots organization that is respected and endorsed by leaders across education, community, and government sectors.
Learn more: www.irishap.org
Contact
Irish American PartnershipContact
Clodagh Boyle
617-723-2707
www.irishap.org
@irishaporg
Clodagh Boyle
617-723-2707
www.irishap.org
@irishaporg
Categories