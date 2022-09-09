Assistance Home Care Named Best Workplace in Aging Services for at Home Care by Fortune

Assistance Home Care was named a Best Workplace in Aging Services by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work™ for 2022. GPTW analyzed over 140,000 anonymous employee survey responses from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. This survey enables employees to share anonymized feedback about company culture by assessing levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie.