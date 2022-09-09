Assistance Home Care Named Best Workplace in Aging Services for at Home Care by Fortune
Assistance Home Care was named a Best Workplace in Aging Services by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work™ for 2022. GPTW analyzed over 140,000 anonymous employee survey responses from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. This survey enables employees to share anonymized feedback about company culture by assessing levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie.
St. Louis, MO, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Assistance Home Care is named a Best Workplace in Aging Services by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work™ for 2022. The two organizations partnered in analyzing over 140,000 employee survey responses from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. This is the company's 3rd feature on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Aging Services lists in the past 4 years.
The Great Place to Work™ survey enables employees to share anonymized feedback about their company's culture through assessing levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Companies then work with their team at Great Place to Work™ to learn more about their employees' responses, identify strengths, areas of opportunity and put together action plans on how to enhance the overall employee experience and refine particular areas of the company's culture or initiatives.
For Assistance Home Care, a family-owned medium sized senior in-home care company serving St. Louis and Chicago, received a Trust Index score of 94% of employees who indicated that Assistance Home Care is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees surveyed among other typical U.S.-based companies.
Of all surveyed employees;
98% of employees say when joining the company, employees are made to feel welcome.
Having local offices allows the Assistance Home Care team to have more than just virtual touch points with Care Professionals and their clients. The team of over 300 employees stay connected throughout the year with regular in-house training, quality assurance & support visits and various employee appreciation events.
97% of employees feel they make a difference here.
One of Assistance Home Care's core values is "Communicate Clearly, Early and Often." This core value truly drives a culture that is open and receptive to all communication from all employees. Assistance Home Care's leadership team encourages feedback of all forms to continue to enhance employee culture and improve upon areas of opportunity in the workplace.
97% of employees say their work has a special meaning: this is not "just a job."
Assistance Home Care's mission statement, "When Moving Isn't An Option... I am committed to assist in honoring one's wishes to stay at home and enrich the journey of aging with compassion, dignity and respect," unifies employees to think, act and care with the company's mission in mind. The home care company's Care Professionals and office teams collaborate to make a difference in hundreds of seniors' lives by honoring one's wishes to stay at home with the support of in-home senior care.
94% of employees say they are offered training or development to further their professional selves.
Throughout St. Louis and Chicago, the team at Assistance Home Care is committed to education to better serve their employees and their clients. Assistance Home Care currently operates 3 training centers available to all employees to receive additional training, tips and learn new techniques in care and are led by their local care management team and training department.
94% of employees say they feel good about the ways Assistance Home Care contributes to the community.
Over the past 11 years, Assistance Home Care has contributed over $250,000 to organizations that support, educate and fund research for diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's Disease and ALS. Assistance Home Care's local employees also give their time by participating in events, walks, charitable galas and donation campaigns to support the organizations that serve local seniors and family caregivers throughout St. Louis and Chicago.
In the latest Fortune Magazine web feature of the 15 Best Workplaces in Aging Services: At-Home Care, 1 in over 300 anonymous employee responses is highlighted saying,
"One of the unique things about AHC is that they give so many compliments and they show their gratitude and appreciation. I get random phone calls and it is not to see if I want a shift, it is just to say that I am doing a great job. Saying You Rock. Just to receive random phone calls of gratitude can change my day."
- Anonymous Assistance Home Care Employee via Great Place to Work Culture Survey.
Assistance Home Care's leadership team encourages feedback of all forms to continue to improve its culture and continue to make the company a great place to work.
The Great Place to Work™ survey enables employees to share anonymized feedback about their company's culture through assessing levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Companies then work with their team at Great Place to Work™ to learn more about their employees' responses, identify strengths, areas of opportunity and put together action plans on how to enhance the overall employee experience and refine particular areas of the company's culture or initiatives.
For Assistance Home Care, a family-owned medium sized senior in-home care company serving St. Louis and Chicago, received a Trust Index score of 94% of employees who indicated that Assistance Home Care is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees surveyed among other typical U.S.-based companies.
Of all surveyed employees;
98% of employees say when joining the company, employees are made to feel welcome.
Having local offices allows the Assistance Home Care team to have more than just virtual touch points with Care Professionals and their clients. The team of over 300 employees stay connected throughout the year with regular in-house training, quality assurance & support visits and various employee appreciation events.
97% of employees feel they make a difference here.
One of Assistance Home Care's core values is "Communicate Clearly, Early and Often." This core value truly drives a culture that is open and receptive to all communication from all employees. Assistance Home Care's leadership team encourages feedback of all forms to continue to enhance employee culture and improve upon areas of opportunity in the workplace.
97% of employees say their work has a special meaning: this is not "just a job."
Assistance Home Care's mission statement, "When Moving Isn't An Option... I am committed to assist in honoring one's wishes to stay at home and enrich the journey of aging with compassion, dignity and respect," unifies employees to think, act and care with the company's mission in mind. The home care company's Care Professionals and office teams collaborate to make a difference in hundreds of seniors' lives by honoring one's wishes to stay at home with the support of in-home senior care.
94% of employees say they are offered training or development to further their professional selves.
Throughout St. Louis and Chicago, the team at Assistance Home Care is committed to education to better serve their employees and their clients. Assistance Home Care currently operates 3 training centers available to all employees to receive additional training, tips and learn new techniques in care and are led by their local care management team and training department.
94% of employees say they feel good about the ways Assistance Home Care contributes to the community.
Over the past 11 years, Assistance Home Care has contributed over $250,000 to organizations that support, educate and fund research for diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's Disease and ALS. Assistance Home Care's local employees also give their time by participating in events, walks, charitable galas and donation campaigns to support the organizations that serve local seniors and family caregivers throughout St. Louis and Chicago.
In the latest Fortune Magazine web feature of the 15 Best Workplaces in Aging Services: At-Home Care, 1 in over 300 anonymous employee responses is highlighted saying,
"One of the unique things about AHC is that they give so many compliments and they show their gratitude and appreciation. I get random phone calls and it is not to see if I want a shift, it is just to say that I am doing a great job. Saying You Rock. Just to receive random phone calls of gratitude can change my day."
- Anonymous Assistance Home Care Employee via Great Place to Work Culture Survey.
Assistance Home Care's leadership team encourages feedback of all forms to continue to improve its culture and continue to make the company a great place to work.
Contact
Assistance Home CareContact
Madison Serfas
314-466-3227
AssistanceHomeCare.com
Madison Serfas
314-466-3227
AssistanceHomeCare.com
Categories