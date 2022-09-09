Direct Energy Weapons Agency is Conducting a Survey to Find Out How Many Victims of Direct Energy Weapons There Are in the United States of America
Get counted, report if you have been assaulted, harassed and/or tortured by criminal use of Direct Energy Weapons in the United States of America.
New York, NY, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Direct Energy Weapons Agency has been receiving reports from Victims that want to get on record that they have & still are being harassed, assaulted & tortured by Direct Energy Weapons, including those that use radio frequencies, microwave and other forms of energy.
Some reported symptoms of hearing voices, feeling of being mind controlled, vertigo, ear ringing, hot & cold flashes, and more.
If you are a victim, get counted by simply visiting their website, click on link to file report, then answer a few brief questions or download form, scan, then email it to DEW Agency. Your reports will be shared with American Intelligence agencies to assist them with their ongoing investigations into the criminal use of these weapons within our borders.
Contact
Direct Energy Weapons Agency, Inc.Contact
Mechael Wright-Hodges
347-382-3698
dewagency.org
