The Groesbeck Group Closed the Highest Recorded Home Sale Through the NWMLS in Skagit County in the Last 20 Years
Anacortes, WA, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Groesbeck Group with Compass Real Estate listed and sold the highest recorded home sale (through the NWMLS) in Skagit County in 20 years (except for Allan Island- sold at $8 million).
The property on Clark Point Rd. in Guemes Island closed on August 12, 2022, for a record $5.5 million. Jean Groesbeck, Co-owner of The Groesbeck Group and Branch Manager at Compass Anacortes, said, "Although the demand for homes is less than it was during the pandemic, we continue to see a high demand for certain market segments such as waterfront properties. People want a vacation home to take advantage of hybrid work models allowing for long weekends."
With over 20 yrs experience in real estate in Skagit County, Jean Groesbeck and her team have been one of the top teams in the region year after year and have consistently been named one of "America's Best Real Estate Agents" by Real Trends since 2016. The Groesbeck Group office is located in Anacortes, WA, at 809 7th Street.
The property on Clark Point Rd. in Guemes Island closed on August 12, 2022, for a record $5.5 million. Jean Groesbeck, Co-owner of The Groesbeck Group and Branch Manager at Compass Anacortes, said, "Although the demand for homes is less than it was during the pandemic, we continue to see a high demand for certain market segments such as waterfront properties. People want a vacation home to take advantage of hybrid work models allowing for long weekends."
With over 20 yrs experience in real estate in Skagit County, Jean Groesbeck and her team have been one of the top teams in the region year after year and have consistently been named one of "America's Best Real Estate Agents" by Real Trends since 2016. The Groesbeck Group office is located in Anacortes, WA, at 809 7th Street.
Contact
The Groesbeck GroupContact
Taby Perron
360-899-5027
thegroesbeckgroup.com
Taby Perron
360-899-5027
thegroesbeckgroup.com
Categories