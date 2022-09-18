Singapore's Purpose Performance Wear is Doubling Down on Its High-Performance Modest Wear Triathlon, Running and Cycling for Modest and Muslim Women
Singapore, Singapore, September 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Singapore's only performance wear brand - Purpose Performance Wear (Purpose), is doubling down on triathlon, running and cycling for modest Muslim women. One of the most physically challenging sports, triathlon has been inaccessible for women who need to remain modest, especially those from Muslim countries.
Seeing a space to meet their cultural requirements, Purpose launched a small range of high-performance triathlon suits made for the ladies who need to remain covered up while doing their swim, bike and run events. An immediate hit, the Purpose for Muslimah range was launched in 2018 to test market potential before a full commercial release. The demand for this performance modest sportswear grew rapidly and more were added in 2019.
Quickly becoming the defacto brand for high-performance Muslim women, the demand for modest sportswear opened up opportunities in the Middle East for athletes based in Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and even Saudi Arabia while strengthening its South East Asia base especially Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. The years 2020 and 2021, however, dampened growth - not just for Purpose but around the world. And while the brand and its performance modest sportswear products didn't grow as much as in the two years prior, the company didn't stagnate.
Now that things are getting back to normal, Purpose believes it's time to double down and show the world again how serious they are in creating products for the performance modest sportswear space. With lots of purpose and passion. Restarting this initiative by launching new products that expand and deepens its seriousness in leading the modest and Muslim women in triathlon, running and cycling - swim, bike, run. The new Purpose Modest Series will have products that will cater to a wider athletic women audience. Made for the women who are outgrowing basic athletic performance and want to advance and be more serious in their sports of triathlon, cycling or running.
Keep a watchful eye on the release. The new Purpose Modest Series drops on 5 November at Ironman Malaysia in Langkawi with several preview events and pre-orders scheduled in September and October. Sign up on their website at https://purpose.asia or join our Purpose Fellowship Community on Facebook to receive updates on the dates.
Retailers can contact Purpose at comms@purpose.asia if they're interested to carry the Purpose Performance and Purpose Modest series in their shops.
Seeing a space to meet their cultural requirements, Purpose launched a small range of high-performance triathlon suits made for the ladies who need to remain covered up while doing their swim, bike and run events. An immediate hit, the Purpose for Muslimah range was launched in 2018 to test market potential before a full commercial release. The demand for this performance modest sportswear grew rapidly and more were added in 2019.
Quickly becoming the defacto brand for high-performance Muslim women, the demand for modest sportswear opened up opportunities in the Middle East for athletes based in Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and even Saudi Arabia while strengthening its South East Asia base especially Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. The years 2020 and 2021, however, dampened growth - not just for Purpose but around the world. And while the brand and its performance modest sportswear products didn't grow as much as in the two years prior, the company didn't stagnate.
Now that things are getting back to normal, Purpose believes it's time to double down and show the world again how serious they are in creating products for the performance modest sportswear space. With lots of purpose and passion. Restarting this initiative by launching new products that expand and deepens its seriousness in leading the modest and Muslim women in triathlon, running and cycling - swim, bike, run. The new Purpose Modest Series will have products that will cater to a wider athletic women audience. Made for the women who are outgrowing basic athletic performance and want to advance and be more serious in their sports of triathlon, cycling or running.
Keep a watchful eye on the release. The new Purpose Modest Series drops on 5 November at Ironman Malaysia in Langkawi with several preview events and pre-orders scheduled in September and October. Sign up on their website at https://purpose.asia or join our Purpose Fellowship Community on Facebook to receive updates on the dates.
Retailers can contact Purpose at comms@purpose.asia if they're interested to carry the Purpose Performance and Purpose Modest series in their shops.
Contact
Purpose Performance WearContact
Cheryl Tay
+65 87792930
https://purpose.asia
Cheryl Tay
+65 87792930
https://purpose.asia
Categories