Join the EOD Community in National Harbor, MD This October
Defense Strategies Institute's 9th Annual EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium will be held this October 26-27 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, September 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars in the rearview mirror, the Defense Department is preparing for a new era of explosive ordnance disposal that will bring fresh challenges and require new technology solutions. Improvised explosive devices planted by insurgents were one of the top threats during the post-9/11 conflicts. But now, the U.S. military is refocusing on neutralizing bombs and mines that it could face in future conflicts against more advanced adversaries.
The 2022 EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium will highlight current initiatives toward identifying and neutralizing explosive threats towards the homeland and critical infrastructure. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn of emerging technologies and hear about the capabilities urgently needed to better equip Warfighters for future large scale combat operations, including vehicle-mounted counter-IED systems and unmanned systems.
To this end, this symposium will feature senior level-speakers and sessions including:
Developing Adaptive Ordnance Professionals to Effectively Sustain Army Readiness & Win in Multi-Domain Operations
- BG Michael Lalor, Chief of Ordnance, Commandant, U.S. Army Ordnance School
Directing the Overall Planning & Programming for Expeditionary Warfare Systems & Related Manpower, Training & Readiness
- BGen Marcus Annibale, USMC, Director, Expeditionary Warfare, OPNAV N95
Leading USAF EOD Initiatives Toward Preparing for New Era of Explosive Ordnance Disposal
- Brig. Gen. Brian S. Hartless, USAF, Deputy Director, Resource Integration, Incoming Air Force Director of Civil Engineers, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, HQAF
Ensuring Acquisition in Excellence by Delivering Dominating Close Combat Capabilities to the Warfighter to Win in MDO
- Col. Russell Hoff, USA, Project Manager, Close Combat Systems, Joint Program Executive Office Armaments & Ammunition
Guiding 71st Ordnance Group Efforts to Ensure an Effective Response to all CBRNE and WMD Threats
- Col. Michael Schoonover, USA, Commander, 71st Ordnance Group
Conducting NAVSEA’s R&D Efforts Toward Finding Ordnance, Energetics, & EOD Solutions to the Warfighter
- Capt. Eric C. Correll, USN, Commanding Officer, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division
Sponsorship and exhibit opportunities are filling quickly! To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Amanda Delgado, adelgado@dsigroup.org, (201) 940-6680.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 9th EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://countermine.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Symposium is closed to the press and no recordings will be allowed.
