Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Arora Engineers and Jacmel Growth Partners
Tampa, FL, September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Pennsylvania-based Arora Engineers and Jacmel Growth Partners, a New York-based private investment firm. Arora is a leading professional services firm that provides infrastructure-focused planning, design, program/construction management, facilities management, asset management and technology services primarily to state, local, and federal government customers.
Arora Engineering was founded by Mike Arora in 1986 in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, with leadership later passed down to Manik Arora, Mike’s son. When Manik was named CEO and assumed control of the firm from his father in 2006, his goal for the future was rapid growth on an international scale. Under Manik’s leadership, Arora has grown over 1100% in revenue over the last decade and strategically established branch offices in major cities across the globe.
"We are very pleased to have found Manik and the Arora Engineering team a partner for continued expansion," noted Benchmark Transaction Director William Sullivan. "Manik and the Arora leadership team have done an astounding job driving growth at the top line, in profitability, and via technology and other internal investments during the past decade-plus. We look forward to the Arora team leveraging this new capital to produce another great decade of growth and innovation, building on Mike and Manik's proud shared legacy."
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
