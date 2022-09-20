LT Senior Services Hosts Shred Day Event
In conjunction with Edward Jones Investments and Lakeway Aquatic Physical Therapy, LT Senior Services will host a free Shred Day on October 18, 2022. This event will be held 9-11 AM at 900 Ranch Rd. 620 South, Lakeway, TX 78734.
Lakeway, TX, September 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shred events offer patrons a convenient, inexpensive, and safe way to dispose of private information and protect identities.
LT Senior Services, a nonprofit organization supporting older adults in the Lake Travis area, hosts shred events twice a year. Volunteers will be on hand to accept documents, and ATI Secure Docs will be onsite with trucks and locked bins to collect papers to take back to their secure warehouse for shredding.
“It is abundantly clear that it is to everyone’s benefit to take steps toward making the most of our lives in order to ‘age well,’” said LT Senior Services Founder and President Cyndi Cummings. “The businesses and organizations who have joined in membership under LT Senior Services are committed to supporting our community’s older adult population.”
The Shred Day is free, but donations to support LT Senior Services’ work in the community are appreciated.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a nonprofit organization founded in 2018, consists of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org.
