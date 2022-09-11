Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between A to Z Insurance and Acrisure
Austin, TX, September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International represented A to Z Insurance in the company’s sale to Acrisure. A to Z Insurance, headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas, is an independent insurance agency specializing in commercial trucking policies. The agency also offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance policies and represents many of the nation’s leading insurance providers. A to Z Insurance has four locations throughout Texas.
Acrisure, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a top-10 global insurance broker with over 1,000 locations throughout 13 countries. Acrisure provides a broad array of insurance-related solutions, including commercial property and casualty, personal lines, and employee benefits through its global network of agency partners. The company has over $2B in revenue. In 2020, Acrisure acquired 110 agencies while reducing its net debt leverage. In early 2021, the company secured $3.4B in a capital raise.
Amy Alonso, Director with Benchmark International, stated, "We enjoyed working with the team at A to Z Insurance, and we are excited that they have joined Acrisure. We wish all parties the best of luck with their future endeavors."
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
