Young Rembrandts Kindles Creativity of Cleveland Student Artists
Illustrious childhood art education program draws plan for success with recent territory transfer.
Cleveland, OH, September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Young Rembrandts has etched its name as the leading childhood art enrichment program with the recent transfer of the local territory to a new franchisee, expanding its proprietary art education curriculum to more kids in Cleveland and the surrounding communities.
Now owned and operated by franchisees Shannon and Adam Sonnhalter, the Young Rembrandts territory currently serves schools in multiple locations including Cleveland, Avon, Avon Lake, Bay Village, Broadview Heights, Elyria, Medina, North Ridgeville, Oberlin, Parma, Strongsville and more. The transfer builds on the momentum of the previous owner as the brand continues to fill the need for a form of brain-based learning in communities across the globe. With a unique curriculum, Young Rembrandts engages both the analytic and creative learner so everyone participating can learn to draw and be successful.
“When we heard that the Cleveland territory was looking for a new owner, we had to investigate,” said Shannon. With its unique method of drawing instruction, Young Rembrandts’ makes art enjoyable and accessible to children from ages 3 to 12. Young Rembrandts’ curriculum breaks down each lesson, with clear concise step-by-step instruction. Children are amazed by their finished work. They might begin class believing they cannot draw; yet by using shapes, lines, coloring, shading skills, they're amazed at the masterpiece before them.
“Our own children participated in many Young Rembrandts drawing classes as a supplement to their after-school programming at St. Peter School in North Ridgeville. Their art drawings are still displayed all around our kitchen. Our 16-year-old daughter credits Young Rembrandts’ classes with fostering her interest in art. She now paints for hours with her work displayed all over the walls in her bedroom. She calls it her time for ‘self-care.’
“I love that this program develops drawing ability through the practice of universal skills that are important not only in school, but in life,” said Shannon. “I appreciate the mentality that all children are artists. The ability to express oneself creatively is often underrated and we witness art being put aside in favor of more 'practical' skills as a child grows up. The classes are designed to ignite the right side of the brain with clear step-by-step guidance. I am proud to be a part of Young Rembrandts' vision: 'Raising generations that value the power, the passion, and the significance of art.'"
Young Rembrandts came to the Sonnhalters after Shannon spent the past 25 years working with children and leaders in the hospital systems at the Cleveland Clinic as well as several hospitals in New York City and New Jersey. Adam comes from a business background that includes 8 years on Wall Street as an investment banker and the past 20 years as a partner with Maximum Value Partners. For the past 6+ years he has also been a co-host of the weekly Dirty Secrets of Small Business podcast.
A unique art enrichment program that solely focuses on cognitive development through drawing, Young Rembrandts is based on the belief that when foundational art skills are taught to preschoolers and elementary students, there is a strong correlation between that involvement in the arts and future strong academic performance and personal achievement.
“Every time we welcome a new franchisee to the team, we have the opportunity to showcase the passion and dedication our franchisees bring to the students and communities they serve. I am confident that the Sonnhalters will continue this legacy,” said Bette Fetter, Founder and CEO of Young Rembrandts. “I know that they will be outstanding new members of the Young Rembrandts family, and their commitment to teaching the children of greater Cleveland will make Young Rembrandts a crucial partner in helping children develop cognitively and discover their inner artist.”
Through its unique methodology that gives kids the confidence to create skilled artwork, Young Rembrandts helps boost cognitive development, hand-eye coordination, spatial learning and critical thinking skills. Unlike many other childhood art enrichment programs, Young Rembrandts provides students with a tangible takeaway project with each lesson. Students are able to learn a new technique and complete an exceptional piece of artwork within a single class period.
For more information about Young Rembrandts in Greater Cleveland or to register for their drawing lessons, please contact Shannon or Adam Sonnhalter at gcw@youngrembrandts.com.
About Young Rembrandts
Young Rembrandts is a recognized leader in art education, offering a curriculum focused on teaching children to draw, using demonstration and a structured step-by-step process. Through the process of weekly instruction students are exposed to a wide variety of subject matter, artistic concepts, art history and mastery of their materials. Classes are taught to children ages 3 ½ to 12 years old. Young Rembrandts teaches more than 40,000 students each week in 31 states and four provinces. Through franchising, Young Rembrandts offers individuals the chance to grow their own business while creating a positive impact within the community.
Now owned and operated by franchisees Shannon and Adam Sonnhalter, the Young Rembrandts territory currently serves schools in multiple locations including Cleveland, Avon, Avon Lake, Bay Village, Broadview Heights, Elyria, Medina, North Ridgeville, Oberlin, Parma, Strongsville and more. The transfer builds on the momentum of the previous owner as the brand continues to fill the need for a form of brain-based learning in communities across the globe. With a unique curriculum, Young Rembrandts engages both the analytic and creative learner so everyone participating can learn to draw and be successful.
“When we heard that the Cleveland territory was looking for a new owner, we had to investigate,” said Shannon. With its unique method of drawing instruction, Young Rembrandts’ makes art enjoyable and accessible to children from ages 3 to 12. Young Rembrandts’ curriculum breaks down each lesson, with clear concise step-by-step instruction. Children are amazed by their finished work. They might begin class believing they cannot draw; yet by using shapes, lines, coloring, shading skills, they're amazed at the masterpiece before them.
“Our own children participated in many Young Rembrandts drawing classes as a supplement to their after-school programming at St. Peter School in North Ridgeville. Their art drawings are still displayed all around our kitchen. Our 16-year-old daughter credits Young Rembrandts’ classes with fostering her interest in art. She now paints for hours with her work displayed all over the walls in her bedroom. She calls it her time for ‘self-care.’
“I love that this program develops drawing ability through the practice of universal skills that are important not only in school, but in life,” said Shannon. “I appreciate the mentality that all children are artists. The ability to express oneself creatively is often underrated and we witness art being put aside in favor of more 'practical' skills as a child grows up. The classes are designed to ignite the right side of the brain with clear step-by-step guidance. I am proud to be a part of Young Rembrandts' vision: 'Raising generations that value the power, the passion, and the significance of art.'"
Young Rembrandts came to the Sonnhalters after Shannon spent the past 25 years working with children and leaders in the hospital systems at the Cleveland Clinic as well as several hospitals in New York City and New Jersey. Adam comes from a business background that includes 8 years on Wall Street as an investment banker and the past 20 years as a partner with Maximum Value Partners. For the past 6+ years he has also been a co-host of the weekly Dirty Secrets of Small Business podcast.
A unique art enrichment program that solely focuses on cognitive development through drawing, Young Rembrandts is based on the belief that when foundational art skills are taught to preschoolers and elementary students, there is a strong correlation between that involvement in the arts and future strong academic performance and personal achievement.
“Every time we welcome a new franchisee to the team, we have the opportunity to showcase the passion and dedication our franchisees bring to the students and communities they serve. I am confident that the Sonnhalters will continue this legacy,” said Bette Fetter, Founder and CEO of Young Rembrandts. “I know that they will be outstanding new members of the Young Rembrandts family, and their commitment to teaching the children of greater Cleveland will make Young Rembrandts a crucial partner in helping children develop cognitively and discover their inner artist.”
Through its unique methodology that gives kids the confidence to create skilled artwork, Young Rembrandts helps boost cognitive development, hand-eye coordination, spatial learning and critical thinking skills. Unlike many other childhood art enrichment programs, Young Rembrandts provides students with a tangible takeaway project with each lesson. Students are able to learn a new technique and complete an exceptional piece of artwork within a single class period.
For more information about Young Rembrandts in Greater Cleveland or to register for their drawing lessons, please contact Shannon or Adam Sonnhalter at gcw@youngrembrandts.com.
About Young Rembrandts
Young Rembrandts is a recognized leader in art education, offering a curriculum focused on teaching children to draw, using demonstration and a structured step-by-step process. Through the process of weekly instruction students are exposed to a wide variety of subject matter, artistic concepts, art history and mastery of their materials. Classes are taught to children ages 3 ½ to 12 years old. Young Rembrandts teaches more than 40,000 students each week in 31 states and four provinces. Through franchising, Young Rembrandts offers individuals the chance to grow their own business while creating a positive impact within the community.
Contact
Young RembrandtsContact
Jamie Breeden
847-742-6966
https://www.youngrembrandts.com/gcw-oh
gcw@youngrembrandts.com
Jamie Breeden
847-742-6966
https://www.youngrembrandts.com/gcw-oh
gcw@youngrembrandts.com
Categories