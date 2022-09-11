TRU-Vu Launches New Waterproof Sunlight Readable 21.5" LCD Monitor
21.5" Waterproof High Bright display combats rain, sleet, snow and sun. High Operating Temps, Waterproof, High bright Monitor for outdoor use is so versatile for sports applications, transit, kiosks, and even indoors in wash down industrial environments.
Arlington Heights, IL, September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc., a leading supplier of industrial-grade LCD monitors and touch screens, has released a 21.5” waterproof sunlight readable LCD display designed to operate in direct, bright sunlight, or in other high ambient light conditions.
The new SRMW-21.5Z monitors feature 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution, and 1000 nits of brightness; this is 4X brighter than a standard monitor or TV. This results in amazingly bright, crystal-clear images, even with direct, bright sunlight on the face of the screen. The NEMA 4X fully waterproof stainless steel enclosure ensures that the monitor will withstand rain, snow, sleet, seawater, etc. Their exclusive TRU-TUFF treatment ensures these units will withstand shock and vibration to provide many years of reliable service. The operating temperature is -4° to +158°F. Lastly, Anti-Reflective glass over the LCD panel improves image quality and protects the screen from damage.
The SRMW-21.5Z monitors feature an ambient light sensor which adjusts the screen brightness automatically, depending upon ambient light conditions. The Auto Re-Start function ensures the monitor automatically resumes operation after a power loss when power is restored, without the need for any operator action. The monitors can also be customized to your specific needs from a wide range of available options and are backed by their full 3 Year Warranty.
The new SRMW-21.5Z monitors are ideal for use in a wide range of industrial outdoor applications including sports and entertainment, marine, military, kiosks, bus/train stations and platforms and digital signage applications where view-ability in direct, bright sunlight is crucial.
About TRU-Vu Monitors:
TRU-Vu Monitors offers over 200 models of industrial-grade LCD monitors and touch screens. This includes Sunlight Readable, waterproof, panel-mount, open-frame and more. Our monitors can be modified or customized to meet your exact requirements.
For more information on how the SRMW-21.5Z displays can help meet your needs, please contact us:
TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc.
925 E. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
phone: 847-259-2344
email: info@tru-vumonitors.com
Categories