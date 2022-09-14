Meet the Team of Shufti Pro at iFX Expo Asia 2022
Global IDV provider, Shufti Pro will be attending the iFX Expo Asia, the largest financial B2B Expo, from 13th to 15th September 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.
London, United Kingdom, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Globally acclaimed KYC/AML service provider Shufti Pro is attending the iFX Expo Asia, the largest financial B2B Expo from 13th to 15th September 2022, which is going to take place at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, Floor 22, Thailand.
Christian Wheeler (Head of Sales Europe) and Satya Sebenik (Sales Representative & Partnership Manager) will represent Shufti Pro at the Expo. Meet the team at booth no 35 to have an expert talk regarding KYC and AML in the finance sector. Christian will participate in a panel discussion on the 15th of Sept between 14:20 - 15:05.
iFX Expo is the world’s first and largest financial B2B exhibition. It provides a chance to connect professionals in online trading, financial services, and fintech across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. This year’s event will be attended by top-level executives from renowned international organizations, providing them with a chance to engage in insightful content about KYC and AML in the finance sector. The iFX Expo Asia 2022 will have 45,000+ attendees and 2,000+ exhibitors.
Shufti Pro provides fully automated and highly configurable identity verification services to many industries, including but not limited to the RegTech and FinTech sectors. The company helps payment service providers, affiliates, banks, and blockchain brands to comply with Know Your Customer and Anti-money Laundering regulations. With its robust KYC/AML services, Shufti Pro aims to safeguard the global financial market against Fincrime.
Expressing his thoughts on attending the iFX Expo event, Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro commented, “We are attending the largest Fintech event, iFX Expo in Thailand this year. Such events provide a chance to have unparalleled exposure opportunities and insightful speaker sessions. We look forward to engaging with finance, trading, and Fintech experts about automated KYC and AML verification.”
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, and AML services to help global businesses onboard legitimate customers. The UK-based company has five regional offices and has launched 17 different IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to verify thousands of ID documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.
Graeme Rowe
+1 7812295841
shuftipro.com
