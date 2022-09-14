RAMPF – Materials & Processing Technology for Ultra-Fast Battery Production
Battery Show North America 2022 – Epoxy, silicone, and polyurethane polymers for sealing, casting, and thermal management / Dispensing systems and automation concepts.
Wixom, MI, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting high-performance polymers and dispensing and automation systems for ultra-fast battery production at Battery Show North America 2022 in Novi, MI, from September 13 to 15 – Booth 2017.
Electric vehicle manufacturers not only measure speed in miles per hour. To be competitive on the global markets, ultra-fast production processes are indispensable. This is also true for the manufacture of batteries for which RAMPF Group, Inc. has developed polymers for sealing, casting, and thermal management, as well as dispensing and automation systems.
Epoxy, silicone, and polyurethane polymers
RAMPF Group, Inc. utilizes expertise in epoxy, silicone, and polyurethane polymers for innovative sealing, casting, and thermal management solutions for battery housings, sensors, plugs, relays, and on-board chargers. The reactive polymer systems offer a wide range of mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties, meet the highest quality requirements, and ensure greater safety, control, cost-efficiency, and convenience.
> RAMPF sealing systems based on polyurethane and silicone guarantee efficient sealing, top quality, and exceptionally easy handling. The fast-curing, low-emission, heat-resistant systems protect battery covers, charging stations, and charging connectors against dust, dirt, moisture, chemical substances, and environmental influences.
> RAMPF casting systems based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone ensure optimum heat dissipation in batteries and power electronics, while providing long-term protection against chemical substances and environmental influences. This maximizes service life, reliability, and performance. Gap fillers and heat-conductive casting materials guarantee optimized heat management of electrical and electronic components.
Dispensing and automation systems
RAMPF Group, Inc. has comprehensive experience in production systems for the precision handling and application of polymers.
> Mixing & dispensing technology – high-performance, low-maintenance systems for the ultra-precise dispensing of single-, dual-, and multi-component reactive resin systems; independent of fillers and viscosities.
> Automation concepts – integrated parts transport and heat treatment, assembly and joining technology, logistic and quality assurance solutions, surface activation processes, testing and measuring technology.
RAMPF Group, Inc. stands for expert knowledge in both chemical solutions and process engineering. This enables the US subsidiary of the international RAMPF Group to develop turn-key solutions for customers, supporting them in developing the best material and the best dispensing process for their application. RAMPF Group, Inc. also offer first-class production capacities for sealing and casting.”
Categories