Crystal Pressure XP2i Digital Test Gauge with Timer Delays SmartCable™ USB Keyboard Gage Interface

Advanced Systems and Designs - ASDQMS has recently introduced an updated SmartCable™ Keyboard Gage Interface for the Ametek Crystal Pressure XP2i Digital Test Gauge. With just a few clicks, the SmartCable™ Keyboard gage interface is set up to send data to your spreadsheet in different output modes.