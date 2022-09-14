Crystal Pressure XP2i Digital Test Gauge with Timer Delays SmartCable™ USB Keyboard Gage Interface
Advanced Systems and Designs - ASDQMS has recently introduced an updated SmartCable™ Keyboard Gage Interface for the Ametek Crystal Pressure XP2i Digital Test Gauge. With just a few clicks, the SmartCable™ Keyboard gage interface is set up to send data to your spreadsheet in different output modes.
Chagrin Falls, OH, September 14, 2022 -- Advanced Systems and Designs - ASDQMS has recently introduced an updated SmartCable™ Keyboard Gage Interface for the Ametek Crystal Pressure XP2i Digital Test Gauge. The product number is 600-22-CrystalXP2-KB-USB.
Their latest SmartCable™ Keyboard also includes timer delays in the continuous flow modes. This SmartCable™ USB Keyboard single gage interface connects the Ametek XP2i Digital Test Gauge from Crystal Engineering to a computer and allows the Crystal Pressure XP2i Test Gauge to send data to any application as keystrokes. No software wedge is required. The Ametek Crystal Pressure XP2i Digital Test Gauge readings will appear as if they were typed in using a standard keyboard eliminating data collection errors. Displayed readings will be operated remotely using our SmartCable™ Keyboard.
With just a few clicks, the SmartCable™ Keyboard gage interface will be set up to send data to your spreadsheet in different output modes, such as CR, TAB, up, down, left, or right. The output mode is selected by adjusting the rotary switch on the SmartCable™ Keyboard gage interface. To access the rotary switch, simply remove the top cover by loosening two Phillips screws. Additional features include a continuous flow mode and built-in delays at intervals of 10, 15, 30, and 60 seconds followed by a carriage return.
Simple to use. Standard length is six feet. Special lengths are available by contacting Advanced Systems and Designs.
Categories