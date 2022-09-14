All About Circuits Hosts Industry Tech Days 2022
Boise, ID, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Industry Tech Days 2022 is back for its third year to inform and educate engineers, executives and technologists on the latest advancements and products in the electronics industry. Last year’s event reached over 40,000 attendees in 228 countries.
Registration is now open and free for attendees. Hosted on All About Circuits, the virtual conference will take place over five days, Monday, September 19 to Friday, September 23, 2022.
A post-event survey sent to 2022 attendees showed that a staggering 98% of respondents would attend Industry Tech Days again in the future. As keynote sessions were a fan favorite, 2022’s keynote speaker lineup will build upon and exceed last year’s success, featuring speakers from industry giants like AMD, Intel, Digi-Key and Mouser Electronics.
“As the industry shifts back to their traditional in-person events, EETech continues to invest in virtual events as an answer to a need engineers face every day,” says Adam LaBarbera, CEO and co-founder of EETech Media & Marketing, parent company of All About Circuits.
Registration and more information can be found at allaboutcircuits.com/tech-days/summer-2022.
Mark your calendars to attend five keynote sessions with some of the most influential engineers in the world.
Monday, 9/19/2022 at 9:00 AM EST
Bringing Design Order to a Chaotic World: Insights From Top Execs at Digi-Key and Molex.
Featuring Dave Doherty, Digi-Key Electronics’ President & COO and Joe Nelligan, Molex’s CEO.
Tuesday, 9/20/2022 at 9:00 AM EST
From the Ground Up — Zoox Turns a Corner with New AV and Sensor System Designs.
Featuring Ryan McMichael, Director, Sensors & Systems for Advanced Hardware at Zoox.
Wednesday, 9/21/2022 at 9:00 AM EST
AMD Senior VP and Low-Power Guru, Samuel Naffziger, Addresses the Looming Electronics Power Challenge.
Featuring Sam Naffziger, Senior VP, Corporate Fellow, and Product Technology Architect of AMD.
Thursday, 9/22/2022 at 9:00 AM EST
Intel VP Wei Li Aims to Deliver AI Everywhere and to Everyone
Featuring Dr. Wei Li, VP/GM of AI and Analytics at Intel
Friday, 9/23/2022 at 9:00 AM EST
Passing Storm or New Normal? How Should We Think of Today’s Electronics Supply Chain?
Featuring Michael Knight, President of the Exponential Technology Group and Senior VP of Corporate Business Development at TTI, Jeff Newell, Senior VP of Products at Mouser Electronics, and Misha Govshteyn, CEO of MacroFab.
Contact
Terra Gledhill
208-608-9908
https://eetech.com
