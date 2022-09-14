Jerry Olivo Named a Gulfshore Business Magazine’s 40 Under 40 Honoree
Fort Myers, FL, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder Geraldo F. (Jerry) Olivo, III has been selected as one of Gulfshore Business Magazine’s 2022 “40 Under 40.”
Olivo has gained vast trial experience working as an Assistant State Attorney and as a defense litigator. He can see cases from both sides of the table. Since joining Henderson Franklin, Olivo quickly was voted to stockholder status, and his value to the Torts and Insurance Litigation team has been remarked upon by Department Chair Matthew Belcastro, who shares:
“Jerry has exceeded our expectations. He works hard and has a great deal of legal knowledge. Jerry is a great advocate for his clients, and practices with the highest ethical standards. We are very fortunate to have him as a part of our team, and I’m proud to call him my law partner.”
Olivo has represented clients in matters of creditor’s rights, criminal law, family law, general civil litigation, civil rights, employment law, and education law. Naples Illustrated named him a “Top Lawyer” in Insurance Law in 2021-2022. Olivo is a Florida Supreme Court Certified County Civil, Circuit Civil, and Family Law Mediator and uses his expertise to serve as a mediator in family law and general civil litigation matters. He is admitted to practice in Florida and Wisconsin.
Olivo is honored to be a member of the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools’ Golden Apple Selection Committee and serves on an allocation’s team for the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee. He recently graduated from the Chamber of Southwest Florida’s Leadership Lee class, and he is currently a mentor in the Lee County Bar Association’s Diversity and Inclusion Mentorship Program.
Originally from Staten Island, New York, Olivo was raised in Port Charlotte, Florida. He received his Bachelors of Science in Exercise and Sport Sciences (with a specialization in Sport Management) from the University of Florida, a certificate from the National Sports Law Institute, and his law degree from Marquette University Law School. He may be reached at jerry.olivo@henlaw.com or 239-344-1168.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Olivo or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
