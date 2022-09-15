Retired NYPD Detective Mark Pucci Announces New Nonprofit, The National Institute for Law and Justice, to Assist Families of Missing and Murdered Persons

Mark Pucci, retired NYPD detective and current Founder/Chief Investigator of New York Private Detective Services (New York) and Guardian Angel Investigations (Nevada), announces the formation of a new 501(c)3 nonprofit, The National Institute for Law and Justice (NILJ). NILJ provides free management of investigative services for crime victims, their families and loved ones who are searching for answers, resolutions and closure.