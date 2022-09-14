Activate Brain & Body Opens Flagship Brain & Body Fitness Center Combining Neuroscience & Exercise Science for a Stronger Body & More Resilient Brain

The unique Activate program combines neuroscience, exercise science, Certified Brain Health Trainers, and state-of-the-art equipment to create personalized action plans that can help members get a stronger body and a more resilient brain. The cornerstone of the Activate program is Dual-Task Training, which is when the brain and body are exercised simultaneously – a technique that can be more effective at improving memory and attention than working the brain and body separately.