MEDraysintell Publishes the 9th Edition of Its Nuclear Medicine Report & Directory
A set of three volumes (3,500 pages) with a description of 970 products, together with a comprehensive profile of 380 companies active around the world in the radiopharmaceutical industry.
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MEDraysintell releases the 9th. Edition of the Nuclear Medicine Report and Directory-2022, a set of three volumes aiming to provide a comprehensive and exhaustive review of the worldwide nuclear medicine landscape. A thorough analysis of the existing marketed products, the evaluation of an exhaustive list of radiopharmaceuticals under clinical or early stage development and the description of all associated companies active in this field are provided in full details.
This new Edition-2022 provides over nearly 3,500 pages a description of 970 products, together with a comprehensive profile of 380 companies active around the world in the radiopharmaceutical industry. The number of direct web links to bibliographical references was increased to above 3,100.
- MEDraysintell Nuclear Medicine (Part 1) - Marketed Radiopharmaceuticals
- MEDraysintell Nuclear Medicine (Part 2) - Clinical Radiopharmaceuticals
- MEDraysintell Nuclear Medicine (Part 3) - Early-Stage Radiopharmaceuticals
Additionally, a database containing all the clinical and early-stage radiopharmaceuticals described in the reports can also be provided to assist users in their research.
Detailed table of contents and sample pages are available upon request from Paul-Emmanuel Goethals at peg@medraysintell.com
MEDraysintell estimates that the global market for nuclear medicine reached over US$ 6 billion in 2021, growing by more than 10% compared to 2020. The radiodiagnostics had a clear impact on the growth seen in 2021, mainly a positive effect from the sales of two recently launched 18F-labeled products.
The radiotherapeutics have grown at a slightly slower pace than anticipated due to a number of delays in several development programs partially because of the COVID crisis.
During the past years, an increasing interest from private investors and conventional pharmaceutical industries for the nuclear medicine market continued to be observed, despite the pandemic, of course mainly in the therapeutic area. This led also to some major M&A activities. Over US$ 17 billion were invested in M&A transactions between 2014 and June 2022. Further to the M&A activities, more than 70 radiopharmaceutical companies were able to raise a total of over US$ 5 billion from January 2019 to June 2022, to finance their development.
Opportunities exist not only in diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, but the radiotherapeutic development pipelines show a quite high number of products that could be marketed before the end of 2027. Numerous opportunities exist for larger groups or investors to finance such development, and/or to merge with some partners.
These three documents aim to support the reader in the development of their strategies in this industry.
About MEDraysintell
MEDraysintell is a team of international experts providing first-rate strategic intelligence in nuclear medicine, cyclotron, proton therapy and brachytherapy. We offer the most comprehensive set of reports and directories, with over 4,600 pages of unrivaled intelligence covering some of the most exciting healthcare technologies using radiation for diagnosis and treatment. We offer client-specific intelligence in the field of radiation healthcare, with the upmost knowledge leveraging our extended network of worldwide contacts.
We are proud to support numerous companies globally, helping them to better understand the markets, the competitive environment as well as the potential of merger and acquisitions (M&A) and technology development. We have repeated satisfied clients operating in the field of medical radiation, investment banks and institutional investors, large international consulting firms and university research laboratories.
MEDraysintell was created in 2013 by Paul-Emmanuel Goethals and Richard Zimmermann. The team combines a century of experience in radiation healthcare. www.medraysintell.com
Contact
Paul-Emmanuel Goethals
