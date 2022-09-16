James Ramos and Team Earn RE/MAX Executive Club Award
Tampa, FL, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- James Ramos of RE/MAX Alliance Group and his team have received the prestigious RE/MAX Executive Club Team Award for 2021, which honors high-achieving real estate teams for their service to buyers and sellers during the year.
“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” said Ramos. “Each of my team members shows a high commitment to excellence, and I’m inspired every day I get to work by their side. We look forward to many more years of serving the Tampa Bay area.”
CEO of Ramos Companies, Ramos is a Tampa native and former University of Florida starting catcher. He walked away from his 18-year career in consumer-packaged goods to follow his true passion of real estate development. He has built an award-winning design-build firm and operated one of the fastest-growing RE/MAX agencies in the country, RE/MAX Bay to Bay, which merged with RE/MAX Alliance Group in 2019.
The team includes Chuck Leadbetter, President; David Fraga, Finance Manager; Suzy Giunta, Project Accountant; Lily Oliva, Assistant Project Manager; Hevelyn Villar, Project Manager; Paola Feliz, Project Manager; Arch McLellan, Director of Construction; Daniel Sullivan, Construction Manager; Danielle Jones, Marketing and Communications Manager; Working Superintendents Chuck Culp, Doug Finn, Joshua Allen, Robert Generelli and Cesar Castañeda; Andrew Arena, Director of Development; Realtors John McKinnon, Marco Lamonte, Freddie Langiotti, Stephanie Donovan and Kyle Fetters; and Lauren Klein Interiors, Interior Designer.
Ramos is based in Tampa and can be reached at (813) 259-1111 or jr@ramoscompanies.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” said Ramos. “Each of my team members shows a high commitment to excellence, and I’m inspired every day I get to work by their side. We look forward to many more years of serving the Tampa Bay area.”
CEO of Ramos Companies, Ramos is a Tampa native and former University of Florida starting catcher. He walked away from his 18-year career in consumer-packaged goods to follow his true passion of real estate development. He has built an award-winning design-build firm and operated one of the fastest-growing RE/MAX agencies in the country, RE/MAX Bay to Bay, which merged with RE/MAX Alliance Group in 2019.
The team includes Chuck Leadbetter, President; David Fraga, Finance Manager; Suzy Giunta, Project Accountant; Lily Oliva, Assistant Project Manager; Hevelyn Villar, Project Manager; Paola Feliz, Project Manager; Arch McLellan, Director of Construction; Daniel Sullivan, Construction Manager; Danielle Jones, Marketing and Communications Manager; Working Superintendents Chuck Culp, Doug Finn, Joshua Allen, Robert Generelli and Cesar Castañeda; Andrew Arena, Director of Development; Realtors John McKinnon, Marco Lamonte, Freddie Langiotti, Stephanie Donovan and Kyle Fetters; and Lauren Klein Interiors, Interior Designer.
Ramos is based in Tampa and can be reached at (813) 259-1111 or jr@ramoscompanies.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Categories