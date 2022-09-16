Joey Lamielle Earns Invitation to Exclusive Torchbearer Event
Joey Lamielle of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Included Among the Industry’s Brightest Under-40 Stars.
Sarasota, FL, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Realtor Joey Lamielle of RE/MAX Alliance Group has earned an invitation to RE/MAX’s exclusive Torchbearer event. The invitation-only conference is limited to the top 40 agents under age 40 in each RE/MAX region in the United States and Canada, based on their closed transaction sides in 2021.
This year’s Torchbearer event took place September 11-13 at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar in San Diego. Attendees participated in two days of business-building sessions, the opportunity to engage with RE/MAX leaders, and networking and referral opportunities with other successful under-40 attendees. Speakers included RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey.
“Just getting an invitation is a tremendous honor,” said RE/MAX Alliance Group Broker and Co-Owner Peter Crowley. “We would like to congratulate Joey for earning a place among the industry’s brightest under-40 stars.”
A Sarasota resident for more than 30 years, Lamielle brings extensive knowledge of the market, including single-family homes, condominiums, foreclosures, short sales and commercial properties. A former professional golfer, he competed in the 2008 and 2011 U.S. Open.
His commitment to professionalism is reflected in his various real estate designations, including Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) and Seller Representative Specialist (SRS).
Lamielle is based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. He can be reached at (941) 350-0016 or JoeyLamielle@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Categories