Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates $3,125.00 for Connections to Success, Provides Resources and Training for Those Living in Poverty
Maplewood, MO, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co. donated $3,125.00 to Connections to Success through their Closets for a Cause giveback effort. These funds will go toward the nonprofit’s Personal and Professional Development Class, which provides job readiness training, mock interviews, connections with employers, professional clothes, and transportation assistance.
This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout August 2022. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $95,039.64 to multiple local nonprofits.
Connections to Success, the parent organization of Dress for Success Midwest and Wheels for Success, helps people living in poverty become economically self-sufficient through resources and training. They support approximately 200 families in the St. Louis region each year.
Every other month, a new charity is selected, and October’s selection is Special Spaces. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com
