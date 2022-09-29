Dubai’s Exhibition Industry is Bouncing Back After a Tough Year
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It looks like the sun is finally rising at the end of a dark, long pandemic.
A recent survey shows the quickening pace of Dubai’s exhibition industry’s recovery in 2022, mostly driven by global expos and business events. The exhibition industry’s recovery is accelerating and the show revenues is expected to reach 71% of 2019 levels this year, says the survey.
If industry experts are to be believed, Expo 2020 gave a big boost to the exhibition industry in the wake of COVID, bringing positivity and hope. Not only businesses in the UAE, but the global exhibition industry is looking at Emirates with a lot of optimism for a bright future.
Swift response
What enabled the exhibition industry to bounce back so fast in the Gulf region is all thanks to the governments swift and efficient response to the pandemic, with all six Gulf states implementing economic stimulus packages to support businesses and individuals across many sectors.
The governments in the Gulf region, Qatar and UAE in particular, have shown agility and resilience in planning the restart of their economies, and very early identified business events as a key catalyst for economic rebound.
A joint study by UFI and Oxford Economics in 2019 shows the economic impact of exhibitions on the Middle East economies. It shows more than 1 lakh exhibiting companies and net space rented at 3 milllion sqm, with 6.25m visitors. According to the research, the market produced as well as 14,000 jobs, $800m in direct GDP, and $1.4bn in direct spending.
During the pandemic, many companies had to let go a number of their people. But now, quite a good number of companies are slowly bringing back their employees or recruiting new ones.
Industry experts say that the general mood in the region is quite positive with mega scale exhibitions taking place very successfully and safely in the UAE, such as IDEX, GITEX, Arab Health, Gulfood, Arabian Travel Market and The Hotel Show.
How Dubai bounced back in 2022
What elevated the recovery graph of Dubai’s international travel is the country’s vaccination drives, along with easing of travel restrictions. The UAE government’s top priority was the safety and well-being of their customers. When they realised that customers were keen to travel to Dubai for business and leisure last year, they safely reopened for them, while adhering to all safety and health protocols.
Expo 2020 truly brought the world to Dubai and has given a great boost to the events industry, which is reflected in the number of visitors. UAE brilliantly handled the pandemic, and people are comfortable travelling, whether it is for leisure, business, or both.
There is a large influx of families moving to Dubai while their home countries continue with impractical and tough quarantine regulations. More than ever, Dubai is now the most attractive place to live and work.
A new era for MICE and events industry post-COVID
After two years, people are eager to travel again and Expo 2020’s success is a testimony to that. But it’s not just Expo 2020, but plenty of other events are giving a boost to the exhibition industry in the UAE.
Now, after the pandemic, people are more focused than ever on productivity and stealth networking. It is expected that in the future, in-person events will become highly sought after.
"Bleisure" travellers on the rise
If industry experts are to be believed, "bleisure," travellers that combine business and leisure travel in one trip, are on the rise after the pandemic. These people are always looking to make the most out of each trip. To accommodate such people, exhibition industry in Dubai is arranging more opportunities for attendees to get even more out of their experience when they attend one of their events in Dubai.
Easing of access restrictions
With the bouncing back of the exhibition industry, demand for hotels in Dubai is at an all-time high. There is a general easing of ‘access’ restrictions in Dubai. Now, hotels have gone back to 100% occupancy and in Abu Dhabi there is no quarantine for visitors.
The Middle East in general is recording high hotel occupancy and the demand is continuing unabated in 2022. On February 24, Dubai was close to selling out its 138,346 rooms available, which was a new all-time record. In Dubai, Expo 2020 has contributed to this demand, boosted by the plethora of parallel events taking place throughout the city. The city has succeeded in filling any demand gaps by masterfully weaving into the calendar and keeping the destination buzzing.
Dubai’s path out of the pandemic
Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) is focussing mainly on helping the events sector to show meeting planners and other stakeholders that there was a path out of the pandemic. They gave permission to resume international business events in October 2020 itself, thereby demonstrating that it was possible to host events of all sizes safely. They could drive home the message that virtual events can never match the success rate face-to-face events can bring.
They also maintained a strong calendar of activities throughout the pandemic. Not all were face-to-face interactions but a mix of webinars and virtual meetings. But they stayed connected to meeting and event planners.
Exhibition industry is rebounding
Despite having a lot of cancelled events, redundancies, dropped revenues, and other challenges, the exhibition industry is rebounding. The industry is determined to restart and thrive again. And industry experts are already rethinking the future of this industry and its people and devising new strategies to manage any future disruption.
Now, after seeing Dubai and the UAE reopening for large-scale events, the global exhibition community is considering it as a sound place to host mega events in 2022. And the UAE Government is fully committed in supporting the exhibition community anywhere in the world in any way possible.
