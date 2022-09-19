Business-to-Small-Business Leaders to Talk “Growth in the New Normal” at 2022 Best2SMB Conference in Chicago, October 11-13
Agenda over 3 days features C-Suite speakers from top B2SMB brands, prominent SMB influencers, national advocates and lobbyists on successfully growing in a challenged Small Business marketplace.
Chicago, IL, September 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The B2SMB Institute, the first professional organization focused on advancing excellence in the $500Bil+ business-to-small-business (B2SMB) ecosystem, today announced the agenda and featured speakers for the 2022 B2SMB Institute Best2SMB Conference & Awards. The fifth-annual gathering of B2SMB leadership executives takes place October 11-13 at VenueSix10 in Chicago.
“This year’s Best2SMB Conference tackles the big question of how we grow in a Small Business marketplace that continues to be quite challenging,” said Dave Walker, CEO and Cofounder, B2SMB Institute. “If 2020 was a year of crisis-response and 2021 a year of recovery, we have now moved past a return to normal. New market conditions require new strategies based in a new normal, and our B2SMB leaders have big ideas on facing the future now.”
A rich networking environment at the global Conference attracts executive-level attendees from some of the biggest names in B2SMB products and services, alongside new players, best resources, SMB influencers and segment investors.
Day 1
The conference program on Day 1 features Ted-Talk-like keynotes, engaging panel discussions, and networking workshops. Featured speakers to date include:
· Chris O'Neill, Chief Strategy Officer, Xero
· Craig Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer, WooCommerce/Automattic
· Mark Tina, VP Business Sales, Verizon Business
· Bob Marshall, Business Growth & Strategy Executive - SMB, Wells Fargo
· Sam Levy, SVP Sales, Oracle Netsuite
· Nikki Newsome, Chief Culture Officer, Facebook
· Kate Winkler, CEO, Ruby
· Tim Metzner, Co-Founder, Coterie
· Kelly O’Connel, SVP Product, ActiveCampaign
· Natalie Franke, Chief Evangelist, Honeybook
· John Busby, CMO, Centerfield
· Gib Olander, EVP - Product, Vendasta
Day 2
The second day of the Best2SMB Conference will focus on partnerships between B2SMB brands - for co-marketing and for co-development -in the highly fragmented B2SMB market. A Partnership Playbook session will be offered by leaders from Indeed, Business.com, Ruby, UpCity, Oracle Netsuite & Verizon Business. A workshop will then engage the audience in a “Pitch for Partnership” competition from ten B2SMB enterprises interested in working with others to more effectively win and grow customers.
Day 3
Our third day, hosted by ActiveCampaign at their Chicago headquarters, brings together 50+ B2SMB enterprise leaders with leaders from the Small Business advocacy, lobbying and influence sectors. Said Dave Walker, “As many new partnerships in service of SMBs were launched in the last 2 years, the sheer size of the SMB population and broad diversity of needs requires those who sell and those who serve to work more closely together to expand and enlarge our impact. We welcome the ongoing opportunity to greatly broaden more strategic partnerships. Here’s our first opportunity to do so across many key players, face-to-face, ever.”
2022 Best2SMB Award Winners to Be Announced Live
Winners of the third annual Best2SMB Awards will be announced during a special luncheon on Day 1 of the conference. These awards showcase the best in Best2SMB Products & Services and Best2SMB Innovation, as well as recognize the Best2SMB Brand of the Year, and the 3 new inductees to the Best2SMB Hall of Fame. All awards are determined by the B2SMB Institute’s extended network.
Tickets for the B2SMB Institute’s Best2SMB Conference and Awards are available now with prices set to increase on September 20. For the full agenda, speakers list and registration details, visit https://b2smbi.com/best2smb-global-conference-2022/.
About the B2SMB Institute
The B2SMB Institute is the first professional organization focused on advancing excellence in the business-to-small-business ecosystem. B2SMB leaders, practitioners, brands and enterprises rely on the Institute for critical market intelligence resources, peer-to-peer networking, best-practice guidance and specialized skills development. The B2SMB Institute champions small-business-centric thinking and practice, with a focus on how to reach, engage, win, keep and grow SMB customers. The member-driven organization serves as a dynamic, daily destination to find, meet and network with B2SMB decision-makers who share common needs, challenges and goals. Visit https://b2smbi.com/ for details on resources, benefits and membership opportunities.
“This year’s Best2SMB Conference tackles the big question of how we grow in a Small Business marketplace that continues to be quite challenging,” said Dave Walker, CEO and Cofounder, B2SMB Institute. “If 2020 was a year of crisis-response and 2021 a year of recovery, we have now moved past a return to normal. New market conditions require new strategies based in a new normal, and our B2SMB leaders have big ideas on facing the future now.”
A rich networking environment at the global Conference attracts executive-level attendees from some of the biggest names in B2SMB products and services, alongside new players, best resources, SMB influencers and segment investors.
Day 1
The conference program on Day 1 features Ted-Talk-like keynotes, engaging panel discussions, and networking workshops. Featured speakers to date include:
· Chris O'Neill, Chief Strategy Officer, Xero
· Craig Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer, WooCommerce/Automattic
· Mark Tina, VP Business Sales, Verizon Business
· Bob Marshall, Business Growth & Strategy Executive - SMB, Wells Fargo
· Sam Levy, SVP Sales, Oracle Netsuite
· Nikki Newsome, Chief Culture Officer, Facebook
· Kate Winkler, CEO, Ruby
· Tim Metzner, Co-Founder, Coterie
· Kelly O’Connel, SVP Product, ActiveCampaign
· Natalie Franke, Chief Evangelist, Honeybook
· John Busby, CMO, Centerfield
· Gib Olander, EVP - Product, Vendasta
Day 2
The second day of the Best2SMB Conference will focus on partnerships between B2SMB brands - for co-marketing and for co-development -in the highly fragmented B2SMB market. A Partnership Playbook session will be offered by leaders from Indeed, Business.com, Ruby, UpCity, Oracle Netsuite & Verizon Business. A workshop will then engage the audience in a “Pitch for Partnership” competition from ten B2SMB enterprises interested in working with others to more effectively win and grow customers.
Day 3
Our third day, hosted by ActiveCampaign at their Chicago headquarters, brings together 50+ B2SMB enterprise leaders with leaders from the Small Business advocacy, lobbying and influence sectors. Said Dave Walker, “As many new partnerships in service of SMBs were launched in the last 2 years, the sheer size of the SMB population and broad diversity of needs requires those who sell and those who serve to work more closely together to expand and enlarge our impact. We welcome the ongoing opportunity to greatly broaden more strategic partnerships. Here’s our first opportunity to do so across many key players, face-to-face, ever.”
2022 Best2SMB Award Winners to Be Announced Live
Winners of the third annual Best2SMB Awards will be announced during a special luncheon on Day 1 of the conference. These awards showcase the best in Best2SMB Products & Services and Best2SMB Innovation, as well as recognize the Best2SMB Brand of the Year, and the 3 new inductees to the Best2SMB Hall of Fame. All awards are determined by the B2SMB Institute’s extended network.
Tickets for the B2SMB Institute’s Best2SMB Conference and Awards are available now with prices set to increase on September 20. For the full agenda, speakers list and registration details, visit https://b2smbi.com/best2smb-global-conference-2022/.
About the B2SMB Institute
The B2SMB Institute is the first professional organization focused on advancing excellence in the business-to-small-business ecosystem. B2SMB leaders, practitioners, brands and enterprises rely on the Institute for critical market intelligence resources, peer-to-peer networking, best-practice guidance and specialized skills development. The B2SMB Institute champions small-business-centric thinking and practice, with a focus on how to reach, engage, win, keep and grow SMB customers. The member-driven organization serves as a dynamic, daily destination to find, meet and network with B2SMB decision-makers who share common needs, challenges and goals. Visit https://b2smbi.com/ for details on resources, benefits and membership opportunities.
Contact
B2SMB InstituteContact
Dave Walker
630-338-7681
b2smbi.com
Dave Walker
630-338-7681
b2smbi.com
Multimedia
Categories