Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Metaphase Design Group, Inc. and Aptar Pharma
St. Louis, MO, September 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Metaphase Design Group, Inc. is a leader in applying the science of human factors engineering and ergonomics to product design. Metaphase incorporates various areas of specialization in their User-Centered Design Innovation Process, combining them with extensive expertise in Industrial Design and Human Factors research and support.
Aptar Pharma is a global leader in drug delivery and active material science solutions and services. Post-acquisition, Metaphase will be integrated into Noble, an Aptar Pharma company and a world leader in drug delivery training device programs, medical device training solutions, market insight services and patient onboarding strategies. The addition of Metaphase to Noble enhances Aptar Pharma’s patient-centric approach. Metaphase’s expertise will also complement the products and services that Noble currently provides to pharmaceutical and biotech companies to help improve patient training and onboarding, including their Human Factors Plus (HF+) program.
“We are excited to be joining Aptar Pharma and expanding our ability to impact the pharmaceutical industry and help our clients optimize the design of their devices while continuing to serve our loyal client base in healthcare, consumer, and food and beverage markets,” stated Dr. Bryce Rutter, Metaphase Design Group CEO. “Combining our resources with the foundation that Noble has established with their Human Factors Plus program will also better enable us to represent the voice of the user throughout the product development journey.”
“When Benchmark International reached out to me, they were the only M&A firm of many who had done a deep dive on my company and truly understood our strategic value prior to the first call. Benchmark was an invaluable asset in posturing my company’s strategic value for sale. Their responsiveness and thoughtful guidance led to a terrific outcome for me selling Metaphase. Beyond the transaction itself, every person I dealt with at Benchmark International was an A-team player and as a company, demonstrated exemplar integrity. I could not have envisioned a better M&A partner. Thanks Benchmark International!” - Bryce G. Rutter, Founder & CEO of Metaphase Design Group Inc.
“Dr. Bryce Rutter and his team were exceptional clients to work with throughout this process. From the initial conversation on potential strategic fit, through to closing, both Metaphase and the Aptar Team worked tirelessly to see this transaction close. I cannot thank Isabelle Menard and her team enough at Aptar Pharma for ensuring this would be a successful partnership within their Noble Division. From the very beginning, Aptar dedicated their full focus to ensure this new partnership would be a win for both groups.” – Jack Chilcutt, Senior Deal Analyst.
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
