MeChat Universe Launches Free Software to Write a Business Plan
Atlanta, GA, September 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MeChat Universe announces its 2022 beta program. During the program, users can login and write a business plan for free.
To write a business plan users login and fill out a blank template. The business plan template will outline and format their ideas into a structured business plan that they can share with investors, partners, and other business lenders. The free business plan template is cloud-based so users can write, make edits, and share their business plan anytime, anywhere.
“If having a plan increases success by 129%, then MeChat Universe will create the next generation of millionaires, since the debut of cryptocurrency and NFTs,” states Antonio James.
Free users agree to write their business plan and provide feedback during beta. Only the next 200 business plans.
To try it free, signup and write a business plan on MeChat Universe (www.MeChat.Us)
Contact
Antonio James
470-230-8311
