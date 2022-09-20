Songs for World Peace Celebrates the International Day of Peace with 100 Songs by Artists from 80+ Countries Since 2020, Hosting the Third Peace Day Panel Discussion

Songs for World Peace, a global initiative by musicians are celebrating world peace in honor of the UN International Day of Peace by releasing songs about world peace. They are holding a Peace Day Panel Discussion inviting leaders who make positive changes through music. The live streaming is on Wednesday, September 21 on their Facebook page. The new songs will be premiered at the event followed by interviews with the artists. Their mission is to release songs from every country.