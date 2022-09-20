AV LINK Unleashes 4K/60Hz AV Solutions at CEDIA EXPO
New Taipei, Taiwan, September 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AV LINK, an innovative provider of 4K and 8K AV solutions with 34-year experience, exhibits in booth 3043 at CEDIA EXPO showing the award-winning MaitreView™ 4KPro, the MaitreView™ 4KLite, the IPS series (4K/60Hz AV over IP) powered by SDVoE and certified by NETGEAR, the HS-1614W (An 8K/60Hz HDMI Distribution Amplifier), the HRM-1641W (An 8K/60Hz HDMI Switcher), and the HDM-3EXCU, UltraHD4K /KVM (HDBaseT 3.0) & USB 2.0 Extender-100M(PoC).
The MaitreView™ 4KPro won Best of Show Awards at ISE and InfoComm 2022 from AV Technology. Winners were awarded according to innovative merits. The MaitreView™ 4KPro and the MaitreView™ 4KLite upgrade huddle rooms, conference rooms, and collaborative spaces and bring productive meetings. By helping to create seamless and pain-free workflows, the multi-window performance provides users the capability to share effectively.
The MaitreView™ 4KPro and the MaitreView™ 4KLite equip Xilinx Kintex® UltraScale™ family FPGA devices to transmit uncompressed 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 and seamless-switching video for mission-critical applications, including healthcare, corporate, education, and government.
The IPS series enable zero-frame-latency A/V signal at 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 over a 10-Gigabit network to display crystal-clear video in a meeting and event venue. AV LINK upgraded the existing event spaces in a Thailand-based meeting and wedding venue, Connext Sriracha, to transport instant and seamless-switching video to satisfy the needs of the seminar, conference, marriage ceremony, and all kinds of activities.
The HDM-3EXCU, UltraHD4K /KVM (HDBaseT 3.0) & USB 2.0 Extender, extends 8K and uncompressed 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 signals up to 100 meters. With a local loop, engineers in the control room can monitor simultaneous video streams distantly. AV LINK’s outstanding technical capability achieves a compact size design (L 107.2 x W 69 x H 20 mm / L 4.2 x W 2.7 x H 0.8 in) for easy installations.
Visit AV LINK’s official website for more products or send an email to AV LINK to make an appointment at the show (Booth 3043).
Please register to attend the show as AV LINK’s VIP guests for free using the VIP code: EXIV876071.
About AV LINK
Since 1988, AV LINK has been a professional provider in the Pro AV industry with the expertise of4K and 8K video processing algorithm driving on FPGA. With the Made in Taiwan high-quality technologies, AV LINK has provided different types of solutions in the industry.
Contact
Kevin Li
+886-2-8226-2268 ext. 207
https://www.avlinksystem.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/avlinksystem
