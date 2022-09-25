Tata Agrico Celebrates Vishwakarma Puja with the Real Life Makers
The Deity Vishwakarma is regarded as the Engineer or the Creator in Hindu Mythology. Every year Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated all over the country before Navaratri and it rings the bell of festivity across India. Vishwakarma Puja is particularly celebrated with glory inindustrial and factory areas. The particular festival has a great significance to engineers, architects, mechanics, artisans, craftsmen, smiths, and welders.
Kolkata, India, September 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, TATA Agrico, the oldest brands of TATA Steel with 98 years old legacy and expertise owning TATA tools and equipment across the country, delved deep into the lives of those who create these tools and in turn shape the structure of the nation.
TATA Agrico with its goal to "Strengthen the Hands of India" made it a priority to highlight those who contribute massively to the creation of tools that eventually make us. To promote those who frequently get overlooked in society's building chain, the brand sought a spotlight on them.
TATA Agrico stepped ahead in its endeavor to extend gratification to the real-life Vishwakarmas and came up with a campaign featuring the whole process that goes into the creation of "Tools," from the precise cutting and heating of Raw Materials to the final stages where the tool is made and stamped with the logo. The campaign brought up those hands that create the tools which eventually initiates the building chain of the society.
Along with spending time with the workers and observing their way of work, TATA Agrico interacted with the real-life Vishwakarmas with some questions like:
How much time and effort goes into the creation of a single tool?
How do they manage their household with such a strenuous work life?
What has been TATA Agrico’s overall impact on their lives?
The Video was released on 17th September 2022, on the day of Vishwakarma Puja, on all social channels. The video concludes with the message – TATA Agrico extending faith and aspiration to all the Real Life Creators; expressing how TATA Agrico will always be there to support those who lay the foundation for our society to thrive.
TATA Agrico is committed to operating responsibly concerning the health, safety, and well-being of its employees, channel partners, and the communities in which it operates. It is also committed to the sustainable management of the environment and finite resources. The division lays extreme stress on quality processes and is ISO 9001:2008 certified.
Contact
Neha Sharma
http://www.tataagrico.com/
