KIB Visits Children’s Discovery Center at First Baptist Irving
Irving, TX, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Sept. 9, Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) staff visited the Children’s Discovery Center at First Baptist Church of Irving. Staff spoke to the children about taking care of their environment by picking up litter, recycling and saving energy and natural resources. KIB used a variety of props to educate the group, including a spinning prize wheel, numerous items made from recycled materials and toucan mascot Kirby.
Children aged three to six-years-old attended and learned that Kirby stands for "Keep Irving Recycling and Beautiful Year-Round," as well as how to make items products from recycled plastic bottles, rubber tires and newspaper. Each student received a drawstring backpack, Eco Super-Hero activity book and a picture of Kirby to color.
Earlier this year, KIB provided birdhouses to the center which had been constructed by KIB volunteers from kits donated by the Parks and Recreation Department. The children painted them at the school, then brought the birdhouses home.
“We always enjoy bringing the KIB message to children, because we feel it is important to reach them at an early age,” said KIB staff member Julie Schmitt. “We were quite impressed with the knowledge that these preschoolers already had about environmental stewardship. That tells us that they are learning good practices like recycling and conservation at home, so a big acknowledgement is in order for their parents.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
