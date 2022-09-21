Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of United Revenue Corporation and Credit Service Company, Inc.
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between United Revenue Corporation, located in Arlington, Texas, and Credit Service Company, Inc. located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Arlington, TX, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the sale of United Revenue Corporation to Credit Service Company, Inc. United Revenue Corporation is a debt collection agency serving hospital-based physicians in Texas. It collects outstanding debts that have been moved to the first placement of collections and works as an extension of its client’s accounts receivable department. In operation for over 30 years with long-standing client relationships and an excellent reputation in the industry.
Credit Service Company Inc was first established in 1947 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It is a full-service collection agency that works with medical, governmental, education, financial, commercial, and utility markets. Their passion for ethics, compliance, and client satisfaction, coupled with their unique approach to collecting outstanding debt, results in a higher rate of recovery for their clients.
Transaction Director Amy Alonso noted: “We enjoyed working with United Revenue Corporation and are glad that they have found the right partner in Credit Service Company Inc. We wish both parties much future growth and success.”
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
