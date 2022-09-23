Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers Launches New Book About Its Unique Business Model
Due to popular demand, Florida-based company shares its secrets following success of innovative mobile notary business.
Port Orange, FL, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In 2019, entrepreneur couple Mark and Grace Sias opened Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers, a business that was to become the humble beginnings of their one-of-a-kind success story. The company, which remotely offers various legal document services in the central Florida area, saw remarkable growth reaching 6-digit revenue in only a short time.
“We discovered ways to make up to $200 per 30 minutes to 45 minutes of work per appointment working for yourself on our schedule,” narrated Mark and Grace.
Today, the thriving business owners aim to share what they have learned with other aspiring entrepreneurs with the launch of their new book, "A Golden Pen."
“More and more people are asking us to teach them how we did it. In this book, we impart our turn-key process to jump start a profitable mobile notary business.”
Aside from their book, Mark and Grace also introduce their online learning course where they provide in-depth business coaching on the subject. The couple has already developed numerous students through Notary Prosperity Academy, receiving impressive reviews from people both new and even experienced, already in the industry.
“I've been a notary for years,” said Timothy Burnside, who recently took the course. “And I had no idea these kinds of opportunities existed! This course is worth 10x what they're charging for it."
Their book, "A Golden Pen," is currently available for purchase on Mark and Grace's Amazon page.
Mark Sias
321-283-6452
https://legaldocprepnotary.com/
