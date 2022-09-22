Demand Spring Releases First Annual State of ABM Report
Two-thirds of marketers have implemented ABM strategies in their organizations.
Boston, MA, September 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring today released their first annual State of Account-Based Marketing report.
Demand Spring surveyed marketers located across North America, from a variety of industries. From the 100 responses received, Demand Spring learned that while two-thirds of respondents have implemented ABM as part of their marketing strategy, many marketers are still trying to determine the optimal execution for these strategies.
A number of key findings were uncovered in this survey:
- One third of marketers have seen more than 50% return on investment through their ABM efforts.
- 74% of respondents identified generating new business as the primary goal of their ABM strategy.
- 53% of respondents reported that their ABM campaigns have generated more revenue than other marketing efforts.
- 47% of marketers surveyed stated they have seen a moderate increase in sales and marketing alignment since implementing account-based marketing.
Choosing the right target accounts was the top challenge (46%) identified by marketers in their ABM efforts. The two other main challenges survey respondents faced were delivering a personalized experience (39%) and selecting the right content and assets (34%).
“With customers demanding better experiences throughout their buying process, Demand Spring felt it was time to see how B2B organizations are delivering on the promise of experience, and what role ABM is playing in their strategies,” said Tracy Thayne, Vice President of Strategy Consulting with Demand Spring. “This report is our first on ABM, so it establishes a baseline for follow-up research and offers strong insights for marketers just getting started with account-based execution.”
For more information and to see a full copy of the report, visit the Demand Spring website.
