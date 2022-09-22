SottoPelle® Recognizes Emily Taylor, ARNP, WHNP-BC for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Compassionate Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Tulsa, OK, September 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Emily Taylor, ARNP, WHNP-BC, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since September 2021.
Emily Taylor, ARNP, WHNP- is a compassionate and motivated nurse practitioner who specializes in women’s health. With extensive obstetrical experience in utilizing the nursing process to triage patients and provide skilled, hands-on care during the antepartum, intrapartum, and postpartum period, including critical and emergent patients. “Women have always been the backbone of a thriving society, yet they tend to put their needs behind meeting the needs of everyone else. Emily Taylor, ARNP, WHNP chose to become a women's health nurse practitioner to be a safe place where women can come for girl talk, health prevention and education to take control of their own health,” she said.
After several years of being an elementary education teacher and enduring many hardships, Emily Taylor, ARNP, WHNP decided to change careers to become a nurse. “I lost my stepsister when I was 13, had an unplanned pregnancy at 20 and lost my best friend at 27. During those challenging times, I witnessed firsthand the compassion and skill that it takes to provide care to people during their most vulnerable times and it inspired me to pursue a career in nursing,” she said.
Emily Taylor, ARNP, WHNP is a lifelong learner committed to evidence based practice with a proven track record of mentoring and educating novice nurses and support staff. She is an enthusiastic team player dedicated to providing excellent family centered care with an emphasis on education, interdisciplinary communication, and patient advocacy. After years of experience and education, she likes to teach patients about their health by focusing on preventive and holistic care. “I know not everyone looks forward to their pap smear or talking about personal issues. My goal is that her patients leave feeling comfortable and empowered to take control of their health,” she said.
“My favorite piece of advice to give women is how much we need nature. Being in nature benefits your emotional, mental and physical wellbeing so get outside and soak up some vitamin N (nature),” Emily said.
Emily’s education includes:
• Master of science in nursing (MSN) at the University of South Alabama, 2020
• Bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) at the University of Oklahoma (OU) in Tulsa, 2015
• Bachelor of science in education at Northeastern State University (NSU) in Broken Arrow, 2009
"We are proud to be associated with Emily Taylor, ARNP, WHNP-BC, whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of the SottoPelle® Method. "We are thrilled to have Emily Taylor, ARNP, WHNP-BC, as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."
View additional information about Emily Taylor, ARNP, WHNP-BC, or to contact the office; please visit his SottoPelle® Directory Listing:
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/emily-taylor-aprn-whnp-bc/
Provider Information:
Emily Taylor, ARNP, WHNP-BC
Tulsa Women’s Healthcare
10011 S. Yale Avenue
Suite 100
Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74137
http://www.twhc.net/pages/index
Company Information:
SottoPelle® Method is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® Method and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
marketing@sphrt.com
Source: SottoPelle® Method
