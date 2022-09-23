Motherlove Herbal Company Recognized for Work Combating Climate Change, While Expanding Into New Retail Outlets
Motherlove receives inaugural Colorado Green Business Network award.
Fort Collins, CO, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After becoming a certified B Corporation and achieving national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) earlier this year, Motherlove Herbal Company recently earned a bronze Level designation from Colorado Green Business Network (CGBN) as it expanded further into the Pacific Northwest.
Select Motherlove products can now be found in New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Market including Rhoid Balm, Nipple Cream, Pregnant Belly Salve and More Milk Plus.
“We are thrilled to be bringing our exceptional quality Motherlove herbal remedies to New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Market stores. Our aligned beliefs and culture around building community to enhance lives is a perfect fit for the Motherlove brand,” said Motherlove Chief Sales Officer Scott Karpman.
Additionally, Motherlove has added another designation in 2022. CGBN is a voluntary program that encourages, supports, and rewards superior environmental performers that go beyond the requirements of environmental regulations and move toward the goal of true, operational sustainability. The designation was earned through Motherlove’s participation in a pilot program with the City of Fort Collins and Sustainable Living Association, qualifying Motherlove for state recognition from CGBN. The pilot program, which ran from June to August this year included 14 businesses and will help the City of Fort Collins combat climate change over the next 20 years.
“For more than 30 years, we’ve prioritized ‘planet over profit,’ and any way that we can help the city we call home – Fort Collins – make tangible steps to address climate change – count us in,” said Motherlove CEO Silencia Cox.
By earning bronze designation from the CGBN, Motherlove is recognized as an organization that is “taking strides in implementing sustainability into daily operations, and has started to see tangible reductions in resource use as a result.”
The CGBP’s official rating system is a point-based application that rewards efforts in energy, water, waste and purchasing, transportation, and policy. The Bronze designation is an entry level for businesses who have completed a few efficiency projects, and are planning to take on more in the future.
Contact
Motherlove Herbal CompanyContact
Emily Tracy
919-449-4803
motherlove.com
Emily Tracy
919-449-4803
motherlove.com
