Husson University Honored Worthington Scholarship Recipients at Campus Event
Bangor, ME, September 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On September 14, Husson honored Worthington Scholarship Foundation scholarship recipients attending the university. The Foundation awarded $6.4 million dollars to over 400 2022 graduates from partner public high schools in 11 Maine counties including Franklin, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo and Washington. With the addition of high schools from Aroostook and Kennebec counties, the Foundation expects to award 800 new scholarships in 2023.
“Worthington Scholarships are awarded to students here at Husson who have significant academic potential,” said Dr. Robert A. Clark, president of the University. “We deeply appreciate the Worthingtons’ efforts to help keep education affordable in our state – an important goal that Husson University, as one of the New England’s best educational values, enthusiastically shares and supports.”
At the event, Beverly and David Worthington spoke to the scholarship recipients about their own experiences in overcoming hurdles to reach their educational goals. The Worthingtons also talked about how people were willing to provide assistance because the two of them were willing to do what was needed to succeed. Having reached their educational goals, Beverly and David are now committed to helping Maine students do the same.
Worthington Scholars are selected based on their need and merit. According to Beverly Worthington, “We also choose our scholars based on their grit and determination to make a better future for themselves and our belief that individual students can reach their educational and career goals. In an effort to assist these students, the Foundation provides Worthington Scholars with success mentors who guide them throughout their journey. We are in the Scholars’ corner every step the way.”
Worthington Scholarships are offered to eligible students who are recent graduates from Maine high schools included in the Foundation’s “Participating Colleges” list. Scholarships are renewable for up to eight semesters and students can receive up to $17,000 to attend a four-year college or up to $14,250 if they begin their educational journey at a two-year Maine community college and continue on to a participating four-year college.
“This event was Husson’s way of saying that we believe in, and want to support these students as they work toward their degrees," said Fox. “We’re confident that they can make it.” Students attending the reception appreciated the opportunity to meet the individuals who made their scholarships possible.
