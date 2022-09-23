Routine Launches New Module to Identify Inaccurate Records and Fix Them Directly in Salesforce
Chicago, IL, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Routine is an AI/ML-based Smart engine that autonomously identifies issues and patterns in your critical data elements with minimal human intervention and is more than 10x faster than any traditional approaches.
RoutineAI Inc. announced the general availability of the Routine platform for Salesforce Sales and Service clouds.
“It is all about proactive and accurate data issue identification. Current data quality and validation tools are extremely manual and resource intensive for SAAS platforms like Salesforce. On top of that if you are talking about cross-system validation between Salesforce and another HRMS system, most tools will fail. That’s where Routine comes into the picture,” says Pinaki Datta, CEO and co-founder of Routine.
Datta says Routine will enable any Salesforce user to identify data issues in org on both standard and custom objects. It scans all active objects from different attribution of data quality. These activities can be scheduled and triggers can be setup for effective alerting only if required.
With Routine, data owners can connect to their Salesforce instance immediately and get started within minutes. No need to write complex rules and create a bias – allow Routine to automatically identify the issues and expose it to you. Routine uses machine learning algorithms, pattern recognition and number logic to identify issues in the objects.
If you are interested in learning more about RoutineAI Inc., as well as the benefits of Routine, please visit the website and their social channels for more information.
Contact Details
Business Name: RoutineAI Inc.
Contact Person: Pinaki Datta
Contact Email: pinaki@routineai.com
Contact Number: +1-224-627-3398
Country: United States
RoutineAI Inc. announced the general availability of the Routine platform for Salesforce Sales and Service clouds.
“It is all about proactive and accurate data issue identification. Current data quality and validation tools are extremely manual and resource intensive for SAAS platforms like Salesforce. On top of that if you are talking about cross-system validation between Salesforce and another HRMS system, most tools will fail. That’s where Routine comes into the picture,” says Pinaki Datta, CEO and co-founder of Routine.
Datta says Routine will enable any Salesforce user to identify data issues in org on both standard and custom objects. It scans all active objects from different attribution of data quality. These activities can be scheduled and triggers can be setup for effective alerting only if required.
With Routine, data owners can connect to their Salesforce instance immediately and get started within minutes. No need to write complex rules and create a bias – allow Routine to automatically identify the issues and expose it to you. Routine uses machine learning algorithms, pattern recognition and number logic to identify issues in the objects.
If you are interested in learning more about RoutineAI Inc., as well as the benefits of Routine, please visit the website and their social channels for more information.
Contact Details
Business Name: RoutineAI Inc.
Contact Person: Pinaki Datta
Contact Email: pinaki@routineai.com
Contact Number: +1-224-627-3398
Country: United States
Contact
RoutineAIContact
Pinaki Datta
1-224-627-3398
https://routineai.com
Pinaki Datta
1-224-627-3398
https://routineai.com
Categories