GEOINT Community Convenes This November at Defense Strategies Institute's 5th GEOINT Innovation Summit
The 5th Annual GEOINT Innovation Summit will convene this November 2-3 in Alexandria, VA.
Alexandria, VA, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- We are at an inflection point in Earth observation and location intelligence. As we enter an era of strategic competition, geo-spatial intelligence has become increasingly vital to securing the intelligence advantage over adversaries to enable decision dominance for government, defense, and policy leaders.
The 5th Annual GEOINT Innovation Summit will highlight opportunities to automate and speed up the collection and exploitation of geo-spatial data to deliver immediate insights, understanding, decision, and action. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and ask questions to senior leadership on the needs and challenges for advancing geo-spatial intelligence capabilities and moving the community forward.
To this end, this summit will feature senior level-speakers and sessions including:
Keynote Remarks: NGA’s Role in Leading a GEOINT Revolution to Secure U.S. National Interests
- VADM Frank Whitworth, USN, Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
Panel: Harnessing Commercial GEOINT to Advance Innovation, Interoperability, and Unity Across the Enterprise
- Robert Cardillo, Chief Strategist and Chairman of the Board, Planet Federal
Guiding Research to Develop Tools and Technologies to Harness Intelligence
- Catherine Marsh, PhD, Director, IARPA
Synchronizing the Collection, Analysis, Production, and Dissemination of Maritime Intelligence
- RADM John Okon, USN, Director, Warfighting Integration, OPNAV N2N6I
Boosting Shared GEOINT to Revolutionize How We See and Understand the World
- Didi Kuo, DISES, PhD, Chief Architect, Geospatial Intelligence Systems Acquisition Directorate, National Reconnaissance Office
How Geospatial Intelligence Innovation Enables the CNMOC Mission
- Jennifer Hailes, Acting Technical Director, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command
Sponsorship and exhibit opportunities are filling quickly. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Amanda Delgado, adelgado@dsigroup.org, (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the GEOINT Innovation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://geoint.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Key themes at this year’s Summit: National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, Geospatial Intelligence / GEOINT, Geospatial Imagery, Geospatial Data, Geospatial data management and analysis, Geospatial information, GIS: geographic information system, Geographic data, GIS software, GIS Mapping, OSINT / Open Source Intelligence
The 5th Annual GEOINT Innovation Summit will highlight opportunities to automate and speed up the collection and exploitation of geo-spatial data to deliver immediate insights, understanding, decision, and action. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and ask questions to senior leadership on the needs and challenges for advancing geo-spatial intelligence capabilities and moving the community forward.
To this end, this summit will feature senior level-speakers and sessions including:
Keynote Remarks: NGA’s Role in Leading a GEOINT Revolution to Secure U.S. National Interests
- VADM Frank Whitworth, USN, Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
Panel: Harnessing Commercial GEOINT to Advance Innovation, Interoperability, and Unity Across the Enterprise
- Robert Cardillo, Chief Strategist and Chairman of the Board, Planet Federal
Guiding Research to Develop Tools and Technologies to Harness Intelligence
- Catherine Marsh, PhD, Director, IARPA
Synchronizing the Collection, Analysis, Production, and Dissemination of Maritime Intelligence
- RADM John Okon, USN, Director, Warfighting Integration, OPNAV N2N6I
Boosting Shared GEOINT to Revolutionize How We See and Understand the World
- Didi Kuo, DISES, PhD, Chief Architect, Geospatial Intelligence Systems Acquisition Directorate, National Reconnaissance Office
How Geospatial Intelligence Innovation Enables the CNMOC Mission
- Jennifer Hailes, Acting Technical Director, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command
Sponsorship and exhibit opportunities are filling quickly. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Amanda Delgado, adelgado@dsigroup.org, (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the GEOINT Innovation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://geoint.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Key themes at this year’s Summit: National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, Geospatial Intelligence / GEOINT, Geospatial Imagery, Geospatial Data, Geospatial data management and analysis, Geospatial information, GIS: geographic information system, Geographic data, GIS software, GIS Mapping, OSINT / Open Source Intelligence
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
(201) 896-7802
https://geoint.dsigroup.org/
Erica Noreika
(201) 896-7802
https://geoint.dsigroup.org/
Categories